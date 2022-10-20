A Kenyan woman, Leah Wambui, shared her inspiring story in an interview with Wode Maya about how she stumbled into the real estate business

She spoke about how she has been able to build 200 residential homes despite living in Kenya all her life

She mentioned that once God puts a dream in the hearts of people, then they have what it takes to bring it to fruition

Kenyan woman, Leah Wambui, has wowed netizens as a beacon of hope in Africa. In a YouTube interview with Wode Maya, Leah revealed that she has been able to build 200 homes and achieved great feats despite living all her life in Kenya. The revelation baffled many since several people believe that one has to be in the diaspora to achieve the success of this magnitude.

Leah builds 200 homes in Kenya. Photo credit: Wode Maya

Source: UGC

Leah explained that she had to drop out of school because she did not have the money to continue her education. She had to take up a receptionist job for a few months before she went into petty trading.

Leah Wambui added that she later borrowed 100,000 shillings and added 40,000 shillings making 140,000 shillings in total, to buy a car. She used the vehicle to carry goods and sell them to supermarkets in various locations.

Leah explains that she started her real estate project in November 2015 with a borehole since the land was in the middle of nowhere. She reveals that the idea behind her real estate development is to put up family-type homes where children can be free to express themselves, unlike in apartments. She has been able to sell out all 200 homes.

Watch the full interview below.

Several netizens shared their thoughts and congratulated her for what she has been able to achieve. YEN.com.gh samples some comments below.

K CW said:

Leah is my landlady. What you see is what you get. In my first year in her apartments she gifted us a dinner set for Christmas. She's wonderful, soft spoken, level-headed and generous.

Samuel S. Ntege advised:

By far this is the most inspirational thing I've watched in a while. How did she even do it without bank loans? Her business model should be taught in African schools. What a bravery!!!

Jaye's World commented:

I love this lady! Her conviction, hear faith, her drive, her ambition. Just wow! What an inspiration!! God bless you Leah ♥️

Source: YEN.com.gh