Trailblazer Charles Burrell, who became the first Black musician worldwide to be hired under contract by a symphonic orchestra, has marked his 102nd birthday.

The classical music genius just completed 102 trips around the sun mostly entertaining people.

While Burrell had a passion for music at a young age, he does not know how it all started. He, however, says music has always been for him, said Becauseofthemwecan.

Commemorating the special day

To mark his birthday, he made his way to Charles Burrell Visual & Performing Arts Campus, a school that's been renamed in his honour.

The centenarian was overwhelmed with emotions as students wearing T-shirts with his name held birthday banners. ''I’m gonna cry,'' he said.

A life well lived

In an interview, Burrell said he didn't think he would make it past 20, but he's lived more than 100 years. He lived to spend time with his seven-year-old great-grandson, Lincoln Burrell.

Charles Burrell defeated challenges in his time as a musician to make history, becoming an inspiration then and years after.

Happy birthday, veteran.

