The US Diversity Visa Program opened for registration on October 4 for applicants to register for a US immigrant visa

However, there are countries whose natives are not qualified to apply and would be denied a visa should they enter

YEN.com.gh spotlights Ghana, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, and several other nations eligible to participate

The United States Department of State opened registration for the Diversity Visa Lottery programme for interested persons to apply worldwide.

The registration for millions of applicants satisfying the requirements began on October 4, 2023, and will end on November 7, 2023.

The DV lottery programme offers winners permanent residency in the US, also called a green card. More than 50,000 successful applicants will receive permanent residence in the US from the country's government.

However, some reasons might disqualify a person from applying for the DV lottery. Apart from ineligible countries, an applicant who provides misleading claims and information will be eliminated.

Immihelp.com states these are the DV Lottery-eligible countries from the Africa Region.

See the nations below:

Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Cote D’Ivoire (Ivory Coast), Djibouti, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Libya, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritania, Mauritius, Morocco, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Tunisia, Uganda, Zambia, Zimbabwe.

