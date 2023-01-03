The Black Panther actress has warmed the hearts of many netizens online after she was spotted at a 31st watch night service in Ghana

The 29-year-old in a brief speech thanked God for being with her through good and trying times

Netizens who reacted to the video commended her for her humility and show of respect despite being a top celebrity.

Guyanese-British actress has won over netizens with her humility and simplicity after a video of her at a 31st watch night service at the Empowerment Worship Centre in Accra surfaced online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the TikTok handle of @citygospelafrica showed a moment Prophet Gideon Danso during the service acknowledged the presence of the Hollywood star in the auditorium and invited her onto the stage.

Leticia Wright thanks God for her life while in Ghana at a 31st service event Photo credit@citygospelafrica/TikTok

The Black Panther actress who acted shy on the stage expressed gratitude to God for being with her through good and bad times.

She said just like every Christian she also had challenges, especially during the past two years but she is drawing closer to God and also developing a special bond with him as time goes by.

The preacher after hearing this commended Leticia Wright for keeping faith in the Lord adding that it is good to know that there are Christians at the high-level making the desired impact and shining the light of Christ.

Ghanaians commend Black Panther actress

At the time of writing the report, the video had raked in 5000 likes.

Netizens who reacted to the video commended the actress for her being humble and respectful whereas also feared that the preacher may have seen a prophecy about her.

user1908539571298

what a humble soul

sunshine_gh2

tot for a second Pastor was going to prophesy. Good to see her in church

Mcsperry1

I am a Muslim but really happy to see good stuffs like this

