Drake has boosted the confidence of a young Zimbabwean artist by using one of his drawings as a profile pic on Instagram

The 19-year-old Hulio, real name Nyasha Warambwa, took to Twitter to share how proud he is because the drawing of his son Adonis that the superstar is using was done by him

The artist also revealed that Drake also posted his work on his Instagram page a few weeks ago and tagged him

A Zimbabwean artist is proud of himself because Drake is using one of his drawings as his profile picture. The world superstar currently has a drawing of his kid Adonis as his profile snap on Instagram.

Zimbabwean artist Hulio is proud that Drake is using his drawing as a profile pic. Image: @aykhulio/Twitter, @champagnepapi

The same drawing was done by a 19-year-old Zimbabwean who calls himself Hulio. His real name is Nyasha Warambwa, according to SAHipHopMag. Drake's 95.1 million followers have seen the beautiful drawing of Adonis.

Hulio took to Twitter to shout-out Drake for putting him on the world map. He said this is not the first time Drake used one of his artwork. The artist wrote:

"For those saying he should have given me a shout out... literally a few weeks ago Drake changed my life when he posted my work on his page AND TAGGED ME which is something he has never done for another small artist so please understand he did not do anything malicious here lmao."

Hulio's work has also been displayed in Time Square, New York. According to a pinned tweet on his Twitter handle, Hulio started drawing about a year ago.

