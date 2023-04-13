A senior at Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, Virginia, named Courtney Toran, has earned acceptance letters from over 20 US schools and universities

The determined teenager received more than $700,000 in scholarship offers as she prepares to finish high school

Courtney will attend Regent University to pursue a degree in Psychology in the fall (September)

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Courtney Toran, a senior at Nansemond River High School in Suffolk, Virginia, has been accepted by over 20 colleges and universities in the United States.

The teenager, who is preparing to close out her high school chapter, received more than $700,000 in scholarship offers.

The accomplished student is the senior class president, an All-American cheerleader, and a top student in the classroom, said Becauseofthemwecan.

Black teenager gains admission into over 20 colleges with more than $700,000. Photo credit: Rakop Tanyakam / EyeEm/becauseofthemwecan.

Source: Getty Images

Courtney Toran expresses excitement

Speaking about her recent achievement, Toran said being accepted into the schools makes her proud.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

“This encounter will definitely change your life. I feel good about myself,” Courtney told reporters, according to The Hill.

Courtney Toran set to attend university

The teen had originally planned to enroll at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). She nevertheless continued to apply to numerous institutions. Before she knew it, she had received admission letters from 25 universities, including her top pick, VCU, as well as Spelman College, Old Dominion University, and Salem College.

“I just feel like I’m very blessed with all these opportunities I have ...”

In the fall (September), Courtney will attend Regent University to pursue a degree in Psychology.

Black girl accepted into over 50 colleges

In a similar story, YEN.com.gh reported that a final-year student of Westlake High School in Atlanta gained admission into more than 50 colleges with $1.3 million in scholarships.

Daya Brown did well despite spending most of her high school years in quarantine because of the epidemic, focusing on getting ready for college.

Brown revealed that she started the process during her sophomore (second) year of high school in an interview with Good Morning America (GMA).

African-American girl accepted into 28 colleges

Also, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Aniya Richardson, a smart kid from North Carolina, received acceptance letters from 28 institutions and offers of $2.1 million in scholarships.

The teenager's most notable accomplishment was the admission letter for her continued studies.

In addition to doing well in school, Richardson is a talented guitar player who is self-taught.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh