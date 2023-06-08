Black lady Katrina Renee has earned a doctoral degree in Physics from the University of Chicago in the US

She announced the remarkable achievement along with three stunning pictures on her Twitter page

Online users have basked in the glory of her accomplishment, as many lavished her with compliments

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

A determined young Black lady with the Twitter name Katrina Renee has graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Physics degree from the University of Chicago in the US.

She proudly took to her Twitter account to make the achievement public as she shared the joy of the milestone with her loved ones and her followers.

Dr Renee co-founded the Iam Stem Project, an initiative for Women of Colour in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM). Her recent milestone will urge many people, especially girls with a quest to pursue careers in STEM fields.

Black lady bags PhD in Physics degree from University of Chicago. Photo credit: @__katrinarenee.

Source: Twitter

Renee basks in the glory of her milestone

Sharing her accomplishment on her platform, the PhD holder beamed with smiles, writing:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"And that's a wrap, Katrina Miller, doctor of philosophy in physics," she posted on Twitter.

Dr Renee shared three pictures in which she posed for the photographs donning her graduation gown in two of the images. Her post has gone viral, receiving over 330,000 views, 687 retweets, 48 quotes, and more than 11,000 likes.

See her post below:

Reactions to Dr Renee's academic achievement

Commenters praised her for attaining the feat many young people her age may find difficult to accomplish.

@soulbrotha215 stated:

Congratulations!

@jtabiade asked:

Congrats! This is awesome! UChicago?

@__katrinarenee replied:

Yes!

@SamZellerPhD posted:

Congratulations, Dr. Miller! Your dissertation measurements are results we will be consulting for decades. Thank you for choosing MicroBooNE and for delivering your stretch goal. Please continue making waves as only you can do. Your impact has been profound.

@__katrinarenee replied:

Thank you, Sam!

@RortyRuby said:

Remarkable! You look so stunning and so happy.

@__katrinarenee replied:

Cuz, I’m finally freeeeee! Lol thank you.

@Distant_Warrior mentioned:

So, not a hardcore physicist but a philosopher who has studied quantum mechanics and its implications for nature and humanity?

@__katrinarenee replied:

I am a hardcore physicist with a doctor of Philosophy (PhD).

@NuursViews stated:

Wow. Congratulations.

@2h00ks1m said:

The smile, thoooo!!

@UXDJB stated:

Congratulations.

@AntonioOAzeredo said:

I hope she enjoyed her years at the University of Chicago.

@RogerFreedman commented:

Congratulations!

@cosmoloony stated:

Congratulations!

@JelonAlexander posted:

Congratulations.

@RobertHWoodman

Congratulations, Dr. Miller!

@Blossoming_Nova said:

Congratulations.

@cirquelar said:

Congratulations, Dr Miller!

@QuantumOfSalsa mentioned:

EXCELLENT job, Dr Miller.

14-year-old smart Black girl makes history as youngest OCCC graduate in the US

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh reported that Shania Muhammad enrolled in Oklahoma City Community College (OCCC) when she was barely a teenager.

She is now the establishment's youngest graduate. Muhammad, 14, graduated from OCCC with an associate degree in Diversified Studies and made history.

Her brother, Elijah Muhammad, made Oklahoma State history after becoming a freshman at Oklahoma City Community College in the US.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh