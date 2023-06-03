Twitter Users Blast 55-Year-Old Ghanaian Musician Stephanie Benson For Sharing Half-Naked Photos Online
- Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson has gone viral for sharing sultry photos of herself online
- The celebrity mother with beautiful grandchildren looked half-naked in a see-through mesh outfit
- The sister of Akosua Agyapong shared the photo on Twitter with a daring caption that has generated lots of comments online
Some social media users have lashed out at award-winning Ghanaian musician and mother of five Stephanie Benson for posting sultry photos online.
In the Twitter post, the gorgeous looked sassy in a fishnet jumpsuit styled with a denim jacket and matching boots.
Stephanie Benson looked elegant in a voluminous fringe hairstyle, mild makeup and bold red lipstick for her photoshoot.
Many social media users have blasted the married woman for sharing revealing photos online.
YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;
@JodebFoundation
You are a disgrace. What are you teaching young girls !! So disappointed. You are not a Role Model. I'm waiting to see how many feminists will boldly call you out.
@aryeeofficial
Shame on you.
@itplug_gh
Eei abrewa wei wogye wodin o
@sammykingluv
I don’t know what you want to teach the young ones. Buh, it’s sad that adults like you are a threat to the youth in society. Indeed you are a sin
@Fuckuharda
Ah, this woman, paaa, are you sure you've not blocked your kids???
@mastapee01
Abrewa wei you no Dey give gaba ooo… young boys blood good ampa
@stephen_twist
This is a disgrace to women. You’re grown and should do mature things. Not sure your grown-up daughters will do such shameful something. I don’t blame you anyway—such a useless woman.
Watch the official video for one of Stephanie Benson's hit songs titled 69
