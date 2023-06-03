Ghanaian musician Stephanie Benson has gone viral for sharing sultry photos of herself online

The celebrity mother with beautiful grandchildren looked half-naked in a see-through mesh outfit

The sister of Akosua Agyapong shared the photo on Twitter with a daring caption that has generated lots of comments online

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Some social media users have lashed out at award-winning Ghanaian musician and mother of five Stephanie Benson for posting sultry photos online.

Ghanaian Musician Stephanie Benson slays in beautiful hairstyles. Photo credit: @stephaniebenson

Source: Instagram

In the Twitter post, the gorgeous looked sassy in a fishnet jumpsuit styled with a denim jacket and matching boots.

Stephanie Benson looked elegant in a voluminous fringe hairstyle, mild makeup and bold red lipstick for her photoshoot.

Many social media users have blasted the married woman for sharing revealing photos online.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the comments below;

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

@JodebFoundation

You are a disgrace. What are you teaching young girls !! So disappointed. You are not a Role Model. I'm waiting to see how many feminists will boldly call you out.

@aryeeofficial

Shame on you.

@itplug_gh

Eei abrewa wei wogye wodin o

@sammykingluv

I don’t know what you want to teach the young ones. Buh, it’s sad that adults like you are a threat to the youth in society. Indeed you are a sin

@Fuckuharda

Ah, this woman, paaa, are you sure you've not blocked your kids???

@mastapee01

Abrewa wei you no Dey give gaba ooo… young boys blood good ampa

@stephen_twist

This is a disgrace to women. You’re grown and should do mature things. Not sure your grown-up daughters will do such shameful something. I don’t blame you anyway—such a useless woman.

Click this link the view the semi-nake photo of Stephanie Benson

Meet Stephanie Benson's beautiful children

The talented musician Stephanie Benson featured her children in a gospel song that talks about imperfections and respecting the Christian values

Watch the official video for one of Stephanie Benson's hit songs titled 69

Stephanie Benson Rocks Short African Print Dress As United Showbiz Host And Pundits Slay In Stunning Kente

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Stephanie Benson, who wowed the audience with her sophisticated appearance and dance moves.

She was a guest on the March 11, 2023, episode of the United Showbiz programme hosted by MzGee.

In their kente attire and specially constructed native footwear, the show's regular entertainment analysts looked dapper.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh