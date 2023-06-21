World War II veteran Joe Hayes commemorated attaining 100 years old at a gathering with family and loved ones

The centenarian expressed gratitude for all the love he received on the remarkable day he marked his new age

Hayes told the press that he hopes to live another year to continue basking in the love of his family and friends

World War II veteran Joe Hayes recently celebrated a remarkable milestone with his family and loved ones as he attained 100 years old in the United States of America (USA).

His family planned a drive-by parade for him but never expected the overwhelming turnout from the community, including people he had never seen before.

World War 2 veteran Joe Hayes celebrates his 100th birthday with family in the US. Photo credit: WECT/ToddKuhns.

Source: Getty Images

Hayes expresses gratitude

Speaking about the unexpected outpour of love from the people who attended his centenary party, he said:

"I can't put it into words, but I just feel the love and the concern. People I've never seen before, it's like I've known them all my life because of so much real love," said Hayes, according to WECT News.

Hayes, who has witnessed many historic moments in US history, said he hopes the Lord will bless him to see another birthday next year.

The centenarian prayed for longevity to experience all his family and friends love for him.

African-American World War 2 veteran marks his birthday

