African-Americans A’myri Phillips and Cali Johnson both made history when they recently graduated from Dekaney High School in the United States of America.

The accomplished students became the first Black women salutatorian and valedictorian of their graduating class at a ceremony on Friday, June 2.

Girls overcome obstacles

Both spoke about their time at Dekaney, how it shaped them and prepared them for what's next, noting that the high moments were not without their fair share of challenges.

''I stand before you as a proud African-American lady who will be the first in her family to attend college. I'd like to highlight the difficulties that many of us have endured as Black students ... But, despite everything, we have persevered,'' said A’myri, Spring ISD reports.

The first-generation college student will be headed to college in the fall, where she hopes to pursue a career as a psychologist or cognitive behavioural therapist.

Girls to attend college in the US

Cali, the 2023 Dekaney valedictorian, also addressed her peers, reminding them to embrace the future and be proud of all they’ve accomplished. She said:

''We should take at this moment, this ceremony, this day, and cherish it,'' Because of Them We Can reports.

A'myri intends to attend the University of Southern California, while Cali will begin her studies in nursing at the University of Texas this September.

