USCIS confirmed that conditional permanent residents cannot renew their two - year Green Cards the same way standard cardholders do

The US agency has set a strict 90-day window before the card's expiry date for holders to file a petition to remove conditions

The type of petition required depends on how the conditional residency was obtained, with different forms for family-based and investor routes

The United States government has issued an important warning to conditional permanent residents holding two-year Green Cards, cautioning that failing to act within a specific timeframe could result in the total loss of their residency status.

US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has clarified that two-year Green Card holders are not permitted to simply renew their cards in the same manner as standard permanent residents.

USCIS warns conditional permanent residents of two-year Green Cards: they must file a petition within 90 days of expiry to avoid losing residency status. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Instead, they must file a formal petition to remove the conditions attached to their status before the card expires.

USCIS 90-day filing window

According to USCIS, the petition must be submitted within the 90-day period immediately preceding the Green Card's expiration date.

The agency has made clear that missing this window places the holder at risk of losing permanent resident status entirely, with no ambiguity in the consequences it has outlined.

The specific form required varies depending on how an individual obtained their conditional residency.

Those who received their status through a family-based pathway, most commonly through marriage to a US citizen, must file Form I-751, the Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence. Those who entered as investors or entrepreneurs are required to submit Form I-829, the Petition by Entrepreneur to Remove Conditions.

Successfully filing the relevant form and having conditions removed is what converts a conditional residency into full, unconditional permanent resident status.

How to calculate your filing date

To assist holders in identifying exactly when their 90-day window opens, USCIS provides a Filing Calculator on its official website. Conditional residents can enter their card's expiration date to determine the precise date from which they are eligible to submit their petition.

The guidance is particularly relevant to Ghanaians and other Africans residing in the United States who have obtained or are pursuing family-based or investor-based residency pathways, given the growing number of people from the continent navigating the US immigration system through these routes.

The reminder serves as a critical alert for a significant portion of the immigrant population, many of whom may be unaware that their two-year card operates under different rules from a standard Green Card.

US lists 3 invalid Green Card types for foreigners

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that the US had announced that three legacy versions of the foreign registration card were no longer valid.

USCIS has directed all affected holders to obtain replacement documentation without delay.

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Source: YEN.com.gh