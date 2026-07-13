Kuwait officially published an updated list of 52 countries whose citizens qualify for tourist visas on arrival at the country's entry points

Eligible travellers must present a valid passport, a recent passport-sized photograph, and a confirmed return ticket upon arrival in Kuwait

Kuwait's tourist visa is valid for 30 days from the date of issue and allows visitors to stay in the country for up to 90 days from entry

Kuwait has released an updated list of 52 countries whose nationals are eligible to obtain a tourist visa upon arrival, streamlining the entry process for short-term visitors from the approved nations.

Under the visa-on-arrival arrangement, qualifying travellers receive their tourist visa at the point of entry into Kuwait, provided they satisfy the country's standard entry conditions.

Kuwait Publishes Full List of 52 Countries Eligible for Tourist Visa on Arrival

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The policy is aimed at simplifying travel procedures for tourists and short-stay visitors from the listed countries.

Kuwait visa on arrival requirements

Kuwaiti authorities have outlined the documents travellers must carry to be considered for a visa on arrival. These include a valid passport, a recent passport-sized photograph and a confirmed return flight ticket.

Authorities noted that additional supporting documents may be required depending on the applicant's nationality and the specific visa category being sought.

Kuwait also offers a family visit visa category for travellers entering the country to see relatives who reside there, in addition to the standard tourist visa.

A tourist visa carries a validity of 30 days from the date of issue, during which the holder may enter Kuwait.

Once in the country, visitors are permitted to remain for up to 90 days from the date of entry. Any application for an extension is subject to approval by the relevant Kuwaiti immigration authorities.

Applying online before travel

For travellers who prefer to arrange their visa before departure, Kuwait provides an online application option through its official portal. Applicants are required to upload the necessary documentation and settle the applicable visa fee digitally.

Standard requirements for the online route include a passport with a minimum validity of six months, a recent passport-sized photograph, a confirmed return ticket and proof of accommodation such as a hotel reservation.

Full list of 52 eligible countries

The countries whose citizens qualify for a Kuwait tourist visa on arrival are:

Australia,

Portugal,

Czech Republic,

Denmark, Sweden,

Vatican City, Hungary,

United Kingdom,

Norway,

Austria,

United States,

Japan,

Greece,

Spain,

Estonia,

Italy,

Germany,

Andorra,

Ukraine,

Ireland,

Iceland,

Brunei,

Belgium,

Bulgaria,

Bhutan,

Poland,

Turkey,

Georgia,

Romania,

San Marino,

Slovakia,

Slovenia,

Singapore,

Switzerland,

France,

Finland,

Cyprus,

Croatia,

Cambodia,

Canada,

South Korea,

Latvia,

Laos,

Luxembourg,

Lithuania,

Liechtenstein,

Malta,

Malaysia,

Monaco,

New Zealand,

Netherlands

Hong Kong

Source: YEN.com.gh