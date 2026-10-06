Commentator Kevin Taylor has made new claims against GFA boss Kurt Okraku on his popular show, With All Due Respect, vowing action against the football chief

A clip of the programme was shared on Instagram by Daily View Gh, where it quickly attracted strong attention from football fans and social media users

Pressure has been mounting on the GFA boss since the Black Stars lost to The Gambia, with several public figures calling for changes in Ghana football

US-based Ghanaian commentator Kevin Taylor has vowed to get GFA President Kurt Okraku prosecuted by the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).

Kevin Taylor vows to get GFA President Kurt Okraku prosecuted by EOCO. Image credit: Kurt Okraku/GH Page News.

Source: Facebook

Pressure has been mounting on Kurt Okraku since the Black Stars lost 4-2 to The Gambia at the Accra Sports Stadium on Tuesday, September 29, 2026, in the 2027 AFCON qualifiers.

Sam George, Kwame A-Plus, Afia Schwarzenegger and several other personalities have since called for changes at the GFA, with some demanding his removal.

The defeat left Ghana bottom of Group C without a point, days after a 2-0 loss to Côte d'Ivoire. Kevin Taylor, host of the With All Due Respect show, has now entered the debate.

Kevin Taylor vows EOCO petition against Okraku

Speaking on his popular show, With All Due Respect, Kevin Taylor made a number of allegations against the GFA president.

He claimed he would get Kurt Okraku arrested, prosecuted and sent to jail, describing him as a criminal.

According to Kevin Taylor, Okraku has collaborated with the current Sports Minister, Kofi Iddie Adams, to spend money through the Black Stars.

Taylor also indicated he was ready to respond if Okraku decided to take the matter to court.

He then added that he would petition EOCO on Okraku and ensure that he is investigated.

Neither Okraku nor the GFA had publicly responded at the time of writing, and YEN.com.gh could not verify Taylor's claims.

The Instagram video by Daily View Gh, in which Kevin Taylor vows to get Kurt Okraku prosecuted by EOCO, is below.

Angry fan confronts Kurt Okraku at stadium

According to an earlier report by YEN.com.gh, an angry supporter confronted Kurt Okraku at the Accra Sports Stadium after the Black Stars' defeat to The Gambia.

Footage of the encounter showed the fan pointing at the GFA president and shouting as he tried to leave the venue. Security personnel and members of his entourage stepped in before the situation could escalate.

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Source: YEN.com.gh