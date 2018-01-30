Here is how to prepare Kontomire stew in Ghana: simple, yummy recipe

Kontomire stew (also known as Ebunu Ebunu) is one of the most popular Ghanaian dishes. It is conventionally made with cocoyam leaves, popularly known as Kontomire leaves, and several other ingredients. Recently, some recipes have replaced the Kontomire leaves with fresh spinach. The stew typically includes some fresh, canned, or dried fish but can also be made in vegan varieties. We will look at how to prepare Kontomire stew using various ingredients.

The name Ebunu Ebunu loosely translates to ‘green, green’ in reference to the stew’s predominantly green colour. Like other recipes, one can tweak the original Kontomire stew recipe to suit their taste buds better.

How to prepare Kontomire stew

Here are three Kontomire stew recipes one can try out today.

How to prepare Kontomire stew the local way

Here is a look at how to prepare the stew in the traditional Ghanaian way.

Ingredients

1 cup agushi seeds

1 medium smoked salmon

1/4 cup berries optional

1/4 cup palm oil

15 Kontomire leaves

2 medium onions

2 teaspoons grounded shrimp

3 pieces momoni (optional)

5 small tomatoes

Pepper to taste

salt to taste

Preparation

Soak the agushi seeds in water for ten minutes and then set aside. Wash the Kontomire leaves with salty water to prevent itching when cutting them. Cut the leaves into 1-inch strips. Place the leaves in a pan, add a little water, put on high heat, and bring to a boil. After five minutes, turn over the leaves to ensure even cooking. Remove the leaves from the water and set aside. Blend the onions, berries, tomatoes, and pepper, and set the paste aside. Remove the salmon bones and cut them into 2-inch pieces. Blend the agushi seeds and then add a ¼ teaspoon of salt. Pour palm oil into a saucepan and add the momoni. Add the blended peppers, berries, tomatoes, and onions. Bring to a simmer on medium heat, and then add the salmon, ground shrimp, and salt. Cover the pan and let the contents simmer for nine minutes. Add the blended agushi seeds and reduce the heat to low. Let the contents simmer for ten minutes. Stir in the Kontomire leaves and simmer gently for five minutes. Your stew is ready to serve.

How to prepare Kontomire stew without agushi

While agushi seeds have always been part of the most popular Kontomire stew ingredients, some people do not like their taste. If you fall into this category, you can replace the agushi seeds with eggs. Here is how to prepare Kontomire stew with eggs.

Ingredients

¼ cup Palm oil

½ cup tomato paste (optional)

1 medium fish (use your preferred choice)

10 Kontomire leaves

10 Turkey berries

3 large onions

3 eggs

4 fresh tomatoes

Momoni

Powdered pepper

Salt to taste

Preparation

Wash the onions and cut them into thin slices. Wash the fresh fish with salted water. Cut the Kontomire leaves into 1-inch strips and boil them over low heat for ten minutes. Boil the turkey berries for five minutes and then blend them. Pour some palm oil into a saucepan and place it on medium heat. Break the eggs into a bowl and whisk them thoroughly. Add the eggs to the pan while stirring them gently until they form crumbs. Add in the momoni and stir until it breaks into small pieces. Add in the sliced onions and powdered pepper. Add some water and stir gently. Add in the chopped tomatoes and bring the mixture to a boil. If you have tomato paste, add it to the mixture. Add the fresh fish and blended turkey berries. After ten minutes, turn the fish over and add the Kontomire leaves. Add salt to taste and let the mixture simmer for five minutes. Your sauce is ready to serve.

How to prepare Kontomire stew with beans

Beans are not typically part of traditional Kontomire stews. Still, this does not mean that one cannot include these versatile legumes in the recipe. Beans actually go a long way in balancing out the stronger flavours coming from the fish and spices.

Ingredients

¼ cup palm oil

1 clove garlic

1 habanero pepper

1 large onion, sliced

1 tablespoon smoked shrimp powder

1 teaspoon dried parsley

1/2 cup agushi seeds

1/2 teaspoon salt or to taste

1/4 teaspoon paprika

1-inch momoni (optional)

1-inch piece of ginger

4 large tomatoes, diced

400 grams of fresh spinach or Kontomire leaves

Preparation

Place the ginger, garlic, and habanero pepper in a blender, add some water and blend into a uniform paste. Chop the spinach or Kontomire leaves roughly. Add the palm oil into a medium saucepan and place on medium heat. Add the sliced onions and sauté them for three minutes. Add the parsley, paprika, and momoni, and stir gently for three minutes. Keep in mind that the momoni might break up when placed into the oil. This is completely normal. Add the blended habanero pepper, garlic, and ginger, and sauté for two minutes. Add in the tomatoes and bring to a light boil. Let the mixture simmer until the stew thickens. This should take about 10-15 minutes. Stir in the agushi seeds, and cool for 7 minutes without stirring. Add in the spinach or Kontomire leaves and let cook for three minutes. Your stew is now ready to serve.

What is the English name for Kontomire?

The English name for Kontomire stew is Palava stew. The name is said to have originated with the Elmina people, said to have been the first European settlers in West Africa.

Learning how to prepare Kontomire stew is key for people looking to try out Ghanaian dishes. This stew is among the most popular dishes across the country. This guide has three fantastic recipes one can try out.

