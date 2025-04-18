Juliet Ibrahim was among scores of African celebrities spotted at Priscila Ojo and Juma Jux's wedding in Lagos

The actress's outfit and snatched made her one of the most talked-about actresses of the night

The frenzy surrounding the actress's look skyrocketed after she shared the process behind the look

Celebrity couple Priscilla Ojo and Juma Jux captivated guests with touching moments during their wedding ceremony on April 17, 2025 which had scores of digitiaries in attendance including Juiet Ibrahim.

Beyond celebrating the love between the Nigerian TikTok influencer and her Tanzanian musician partner, the wedding referred to on social media as JP 2025 also became a fashion phenomenon for the continent's biggest socialites.

The couple opted for regal traditional attire, with both bride and groom dressed in coordinated blue and orange outfits.

Guests themed their outfits around a signature colour palette with green and orange as the dominant preferences.

Juliet Ibrahim showed up in a breathtaking outfit that got many of her colleagues swooning over her.

After the ceremony, she shared an intriguing video capturing the amount of work, time and efforts that went into making the outfit and creating her look.

The renowned actress emphasises that going with the outfit came with a lot of pain, which became unbearable at a point.

Despite the pain, she established that it was a comfortable choice and extended significant gratitude to her fashion and beauty team, saying,

"My glam team understood the assignment. I told them I wanted to represent elegance and luxury and this entire look drips from head to toe. Thank you to my stylist @styledbytimi for selecting the perfect designer @afifimma who worked tirelessly even on her #Birthday to ensure my dress was 💯 and makeup artist @make_upbykilo who understands luxurious makeup to bring the vision to life ❤️👑🏆 I love you all. Thank you 🙌🏽❤️😘👑."

Juliet Ibrahim's outfit stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanain reaction to Juliet Ibrahim's beautiful outfit at Priscilla's Ojo's wedding.

Yisha commented:

"That our signature always simple.even our wealthy people still look simple 🥰."

officialbintas remarked:

"Na this woman traumatized me when I small 😂😂😂 in the movie princess Rihanna."

dèliģhtbèń20 wrote:

"I love this...this is called comfortability🥰 She doesn't want something that will stress her."

elizabeth_kelechi_ said:

"They really snatched you 😂😂, I can imagine the shege you saw but you look simple & beautiful though 🔥❤️."

ssoniaibrahim shared:

"The best 🔥🔥, dress design, head gear, makeup, everything was on point. Pure elegance ❤️❤️."

kilo.gram1 added:

"Truly beauty is pain ooo My Queen. 😂😂😂."

Priscilla Ojo offers special prayer for her husband

Earlier, YEN.comgh reported that Priscila Ojo had been spotted kneeling at her wedding to pray for her new husband in front of their assembled friends and family members.

In a video from the wedding that quickly went viral, the influencer was captured making her case to God in her indigenous dialect.

She prayed that she would be the only woman in her husband's life, asking that he would "have no reason to look at another woman ever again."

