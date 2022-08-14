A hunk of beef cut into a perfect portion, seasoned, and seared on a hot grill may be one of the most delicious meals you will ever get. But how much are you willing to pay for a steak? Steak is usually the favourite part of the meat for many people. Do you want to know the most expensive steak in the world?

Most expensive steak in the world. Photo: pexels.com, @mali

The most expensive steaks in the world aren't necessarily costly because of their size. Instead, several factors come into play once it is time to decide the prize. Two of the biggest factors behind steak price are; the strain of the animal sla*ghtered and the current market where the meat is sold. The tenderness of the meat also determines the price. Do you want to see what the most expensive beef looks like?

10 most expensive steaks in the world

Which cut of steak is most expensive? The higher the price tag of a piece of steak is, the better the quality of the meat. The beef used for these pricey steaks is sourced from specially grown cattle that you can only find in a few places on earth.

1. Japanese A5 Wagyu beef — $1,000

A butcher cuts up a previously butchered Wagyu steer. Photo: Guido Kirchner

How much is the most expensive steak in the world? The Japanese A5 Wagyu is the most expensive type of stake in the world, with a price tag of $1,000. The Wagyu tomahawk steak also called the Papi Steak, holds such a massive price tag since it is the rarest grade of all Japanese Wagyu beef steak.

Wagyu steak is known for its marbleized, fatty composition. It is a beef obtained from Wagyu cattle, which are almost always black but can be bred. This rare grade of Wagyu steak makes up only 1% of the production of Japanese beef steak.

2. Kobe Beef — $349

Newly imported "Kobe beef" from Japan is displayed at a supermarket in Hong Kong on July 27, 2012. Photo: Phillipe Lopez

Kobe beef is another rare cut of beef. Only the top cattle in the Hyōgo prefecture region were chosen for A5 Wagyu. The cattle from which the Kobe steak is sourced is raised in a small city named Kobe, where the steak gets its name.

The cattle within Kobe have a unique DNA that gives the meat its fatty composition. This is what puts the steak in the same class as the Wagyu. Which is more expensive, Kobe or Wagyu? The Wagyu cut is more expensive than Kobe beef.

3. Charbroiled Kobe Filet — $330

Kobe beef certified by the Kobe Beef Marketing and Distribution Promotion Association hangs in a refrigerated storage room prior to the Kobe beef auction. Photo: Kiyoshi Ota

This filet combines locally butchered Tajima and Kobe beef with mustard and pepper seasoning over charcoal. You can find this steak in Arakawa, Tokyo. It is also served in several hang-out spots across the world.

4. Salt bae Tomahawk — $275

Raw uncooked black angus beef tomahawk steaks on bones served with salt, pepper, vintage butcher cleaver on round wooden slate cutting board. Photo: Natasha Breen

The Tomahawk steak is a large cut of meat that is a ribeye steak specifically cut with about 8-12 inches of rib bone left on it. The cut is meant to look like the handle of an axe and is extremely tender and buttery, with beautiful marbling.

5. Maezawa beef — $269

A butcher cuts up Maezawa Beef. Photo: Guido Kirchner

Are you looking for some of the most expensive beef in the world? Maezawa beef comes from Ogata Farms in Japan. These farmers implement strict quality control over the cattle and their environment. They keep their cattle in a stress-free environment, which gives the beef an unmatched tender texture.

The cattle also get a stress-free environment to sleep, and they do not crowd cow herds into cramped settings. They also feed the cattle a blend of beer, whiskey, and soy, making the meat so flavorful.

6. Hitachi-Gyu — $249

A butcher cuts up a Wagyu steer. Photo: Guido Kirchner.

The Hitachi-Gyu steak is another most expensive Wagyu beef available in ribeye, flat-iron, chuck, sirloin, and roasts. Depending on your purchase size, the price starts from $249 and up. Hitachi—Gyu is obtained from cattle from the Irabaki prefecture.

The cattle are raised for 30 months and fed on antibiotic-free, locally grown feed. Hitachi-Gyu has a high-fat content, and the fat melts during cooking which helps keep the steak marinated with a buttery baste.

7. Sendai Wagyu — $249

A butcher cuts up a Wagyu cow. Photo: Guido Kirchner

The Sendai Wagyu is found in the Miyai prefecture and comes from the Wagyu lineage. The farmers in this prefecture feed the animals on rice stalks and barley grain to give the meat a robust flavour with perfect marbling. The fat in the meat is enough to cook it, as it melts into a buttery baste for marination. This steak is served in some of the best resorts in the world.

8. Hida-Gyu — $199

In a butcher shop, a butcher cuts up a Wagyu steer. Photo: Guido Kirchner

To get the Hida-Gyu filet mignon, you must dish out approximately $199. The 8-ounce filet is the most expensive, with the smaller sizes going for their respective prices. The Hida-Gyu Japanese A5 Wagyu comes from the Hida region in Japan.

The farmers in this region are known for raising the best cattle, which have access to pure spring water. This pure water is rumoured to give the beef its optimal flavour and tenderness. The Hida-Gyu breed of cattle results from crossbreeding between Hida cattle and European cattle.

9. Omi Beef — $199

Japanese master butcher Kazuo Eguchi shows the best way to cut "omi" beef at a hotel in Jakarta. Photo: Kyodo News Stills

Omi Beef is also known as Emperor's beef because of its tender, rich, and flavorful nature. The cattle come from the Shiga region of Japan and are raised in a clean environment. The cattle are fed on rice and allowed to roam Lake Biwa's shores freely.

10. Hokkaido Wagyu steak — $189

Butcher cuts up a wagyu steak. Photo: Guido Kirchner

The Hokkaido Wagyu steak sells for $189 for a 13 to 15-ounce steak. The steak comes from the Hokkaido region of Japan, where the cattle feed on rich grass that grows beside Mount Tokachi. The rich nutrients and seasoning help give the meat a rich flavour, which makes the steak so popular.

The most expensive beef in the world costs around 1,000 dollars. Can you afford it? Most of the cattle kept for quality meat comes from Japan.

