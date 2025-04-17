Western Region National Democratic Youth Wing had demanded the appointment of someone from the region as its National Service Authority boss

Kweku Mensah, the NDC’s Sekondi Youth Organiser, claimed the party youth had been given by the authority’s Director-General, Felix Gyamfi

Some NDC supporters stormed the Western Region National Service Authority office to protest the current regional director

The Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress in the Western Region has protested the appointment of Daniel Dawusu as the Regional Director for the National Service Authority and demanded an appointee from the region.

The youth claim the Acting Director-General of the National Service Authority, Felix Gyamfi, has gone against his assurance to them to appoint someone from the region.

Western Region NDC Youth unhappy with the current appointment of the region's National Service Authority boss

According to the leadership of the Youth Wing, Gyamfi, upon assuming office, had requested names from each region to occupy the roles as regional directors, where Gilbert Kweku Nyame was given to occupy the Western Region office.

Speaking with YEN.com.gh, Kweku Mensah, the NDC’s Sekondi constituency Youth Organiser, noted that, acting on the assurances given by Gyamfi, Nyame visited the Western Regional office of the authority to familiarise himself with the staff awaiting formal communication from the national office to announce him as the newly appointed director for the region.

This was contrary to reports that they had stormed the office in protest of the appointment of Dawusu as the regional director.

According to him, the Director-General of the National Service Authority choosing Dawusu over Nyame amounted to dishonesty.

“He assured us he was going to appoint him as NSA regional director. He has appointed the Eastern Regional director, the Ashanti Regional director, the Northern and Savannah Regional directors and all of them are from their respective regions. It gets to the Western Region, and you transfer someone from the Upper East to come and man the affairs of the region.”

He, however, said, transferring Dawusu for the position would not have been a challenge if Gyamfi had not gone ahead to appoint the names, aforementioned from their regions for the positions.

Sources close to YEN.com.gh the Western Regional Minister, Joseph Nelson, met with the leadership of the Youth Wing of the NDC, Dawusu and some selected staff of the authority to calm nerves and resolve concerns raised.

He suggested the Youth Wing rather deal with the leadership of the authority while they allowed Dawusu to assume his mandate. This suggestion was shot down by the NDC youth.

The youths on April 16 visited the premises of the authority, this time to lock up all the offices.

A complaint was later lodged at the regional police office in Sekondi which subsequently saw the reopening of the premises later the same day.

