Mikel Arteta offers a cryptic update on Thomas Partey's future, saying there is progress with all the players

The Ghanaian intetnational midfielder’s Arsenal contract expires this summer, with no extension agreed yet

Partey was crucial in Arsenal’s stunning 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided a cryptic but intriguing update regarding the future of Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, whose contract is set to expire this summer.

The Black Stars player has had a turbulent season due to injuries but remains a key figure in the Gunners’ midfield when fit. With his future still unresolved, speculation continues to swirl — and Arteta’s comments have only added fuel to the fire.

Key Player with an Uncertain Future

Since joining Arsenal from Atlético Madrid in the summer of 2020 for a fee of around £45 million, Thomas Partey has been a central figure in the club’s midfield setup.

The 31-year-old has amassed 161 appearances in all competitions for the North London side, contributing with his composure, physicality, and tactical intelligence.

His experience and leadership have been crucial, particularly in the current campaign, where he has stepped up in key moments — none bigger than Arsenal’s sensational UEFA Champions League quarter-final triumph over Real Madrid.

Barcelona Keeping Tabs

As Partey’s contract winds down, clubs across Europe are monitoring his situation. Chief among them is Barcelona, who are reportedly interested in acquiring the Ghanaian on a free transfer should he not renew with Arsenal.

The Catalan giants are known admirers of Partey’s profile, and with their financial constraints, signing a player of his caliber without a transfer fee would be an appealing move.

While no formal offer has been made public, the interest from Spain adds a layer of complexity to Arsenal’s decision-making process.

Losing Partey for nothing would be a significant blow, especially if he continues to play a pivotal role in the club’s pursuit of silverware.

Arteta’s Latest Cryptic Response

Speaking to the media ahead of Arsenal’s Premier League clash with Ipswich Town, Arteta was quizzed about Partey’s contract situation per football.london.

As has often been the case when discussing player futures, the Spaniard kept things close to his chest.

"Yes, there is progress with all the players. I'll leave that to Andrea [Berta] and the club to decide and to talk about. The intention is very clear. I'll leave that to Andrea and the club to take a step forward." Arteta said.

While Arteta did not confirm that Partey would be staying, his comment about “progress with all the players” suggests that discussions are ongoing.

His emphasis on club director Andrea Berta handling the negotiations also implies that a formal decision may be looming.

The Strategic Dilemma

Arsenal find themselves at a crossroads. On one hand, Partey’s quality, experience, and tactical awareness are difficult to replace — especially in a squad that is competing across multiple fronts.

On the other hand, the midfielder’s injury record and advancing age might compel the club to look at younger alternatives for the long term.

With Declan Rice and Mikel Merino already part of the midfield setup and players like Martin Ødegaard and Kai Havertz capable of operating in central roles, Arsenal are well-stocked in midfield.

However, Partey offers a unique skill set as a defensive anchor and ball-progressor — qualities that have been invaluable in big games.

Champions League Heroics

Partey recently reminded everyone of his value with a commanding display against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finals.

Arsenal’s 5-1 aggregate demolition of the Spanish giants was one of the club’s finest UCL performances in recent memory, and Partey was instrumental in dictating the tempo and disrupting Madrid’s rhythm.

The Ghanaian’s presence in the semi-finals underlines his importance in high-stakes encounters. If Arsenal are to push for domestic and continental success, retaining experienced campaigners like Partey could prove essential.

What Lies Ahead for Thomas Partey?

While Arteta’s comments stop short of confirming a new deal, they do suggest that the door remains open for Partey to continue at the Emirates.

The fact that the manager spoke about “progress” hints at ongoing discussions, possibly awaiting the end of the season to finalize terms.

Partey’s decision will likely depend on his role in the team moving forward, financial terms, and the club’s vision for the coming seasons.

If he is assured of regular involvement and a clear place in Arteta’s plans, a contract extension would make sense for both parties.

A Summer of Decisions

As the 2024/25 season nears its conclusion, Arsenal face several key contract decisions — and Thomas Partey is at the heart of them.

With Barcelona and Atletico Madrid lurking and the summer transfer window fast approaching, clarity will be needed sooner rather than later.

Four Possible Choices for Thomas Partey

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the four potential destinations for Thomas Partey in the event that Arsenal allow him to leave for free at the end of the current season.

The former Atletico Madrid midfield general has earned huge recognition, even at his age, after dominating the Real Madrid midfielders such as Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham, and Luka Modric, helping Arsenal to reach the UCL semis.

