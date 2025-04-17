Sensational Ghanaian rapper Black Sherif's newly released album, Iron Boy, is making strides in the music industry locally and internationally

Black Sherif's newly released Iron Boy album secured the 10th spot in the Billboard World Albums Chart

The news excited many Ghanaians and fans as they spoke about the relatable lyrics of the songs on the album

Ghanaian music sensation Black Sherif has once again proven his global appeal, as his latest album, Iron Boy, officially debuted at number 10 on the Billboard World Albums Chart.

Black Sherif's album Iron Boy tops charts. Image Credit: @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif's album on Billboard

The news marks yet another milestone in the young musician’s flourishing career, as he continues to cement his place as one of Africa’s most influential voices in modern music.

His recently released album Iron Boy has quickly become a fan favourite, with its raw lyricism, infectious melodies, and deeply personal storytelling.

The Billboard World Albums Chart, which highlights the most popular global albums each week, is no stranger to Black Sherif.

His debut album, The Villain I Never Was, which was released in 2022, also made waves on the charts, and his second studio album, Iron Boy, released in 2025, which climbed straight to the 10th spot, has only reinforced his position as an artist to watch on the world stage.

Black Sherif's Iron Boy album’s success comes as he continues his highly anticipated Iron Boy World Tour, which has seen sold-out crowds in cities like New York, Toronto, and Berlin.

With this Billboard debut, Black Sherif’s momentum only seems to be accelerating, positioning him as one of the few Ghanaian artists to make an undeniable mark on the global music charts.

Black Sherif's Iron Boy album

Reactions to Black Sherif's album performance

Fans flooded social media with congratulatory messages, praising Black Sherif for representing Ghana on the international stage.

Many also celebrated the fact that the young rapper’s global reach continues to grow without compromising the authenticity of his sound.

Below are the reactions to Black Sherif's album making it to Billboard:

rex_ent_hub said:

"The boy is good, no doubt 🙌."

khwesi_arabiann

"These are things we Ghanaians hate to see. Nigerians ain’t better than us, but their support systems are strong."

_legacy19

"Where are Shatta fans I thought they said right silence the album 😂😂😂mmoa."

priceless_dinasty

"🔥🔥🔥🔥.. the biggest artiste in Africa right now."

Pictures of Black Sherif

Black Sherif looks dapper in pictures. @blacksherif

Source: Instagram

Ghana Missing From Amaarae’s Top Five Streaming Countries**

YEN.com.gh reported that the latest Spotify streaming statistics for Ghanaian global pop star Amaarae stirred conversations online, especially after it was known that Ghana did not feature in her top five listener countries.

Despite her international success with hits like Reckless & Sweet, many were in awe to see that the artist’s home country was absent from the list, which was dominated by major music hubs like Los Angeles, Lagos, London, New York, and Santiago.

The revelation sparked widespread discussions across social media, with fans and observers reflecting on the level of support Ghanaian artists receive locally compared to their global reach.

Some expressed disappointment, while others highlighted the need for stronger homegrown appreciation for artists representing Ghana on the world stage.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh