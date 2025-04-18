Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called Akuapem Poloo, has gone viral after she allowed her son to rub his son on her baby bump

Ghanaian style influencer Akuapem Poloo and her son's video has become the talk of the town on Instagram

Some social media users have commented on the beautiful video of Akuapem Poloo that a famous blogger posted online

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian actress Rosemond Alade Brown, popularly called has recently gained widespread attention after a series of videos showcasing her pregnancy were shared online.

In these videos, she was seen engaging with her son, encouraging him to touch her baby bump while she enjoys traditional Ghanaian boiled yam and garden eggs stew, accompanied by boiled eggs.

Akuapem Poloo's son rubs his hands on her baby bump in an old video. Photo credit: @akuapempoloo.

Source: Instagram

In another clip, Akuapem Poloo looked sporty, wearing a white top and denim jeans as she organises wine bottles in her shop, again with her son affectionately interacting with her baby bump.

The videos have sparked a variety of reactions among Instagram users, with some expressing concerns about the appropriateness of such interactions given her son's age.

Akumpem Poloo's son touches her belly

Some social media users are unhappy with Akuapem Poloo's parenting style. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

jungleville2

"Pls can she be sued again? I can't think far."

sedinam4789

"I don't know why I find this video so irritating 🙃🙃."

baddoosarah

"Have you forgotten about your sentence just a few years ago?."

nanaakuaampofowaaanderson

"It's sad paaa. How can you allow this boy to be doing this. Am sure there are more into this? Because of trend."

morgan463862

"This boy is responsible for the pregnancy."

cyril_nana_jnr

"No be this girl converted to Muslim recently??."

quinsflava1

"So a child can’t be happy to have a sibling?? I think you all weren’t loved at home."

takyiwaamaameabena

"Yes , she can. What moral is she teaching the poor boy?."

that_gyal__veron

"There is nothing wrong with this video, you are viewing with bitterness and jealousy. Will u guys condemn it if it was Beyonce . Jealousy foc. Be happy for others."

evelyn.lawson.712

"Who got her pregnant and why is she doing this with the boy. Come pollow you should know better."

The video of Akuapem Poloo and her son is below:

Akuapem Poloo poses with her baby

Ghanaian celebrity mother Akuapem Poloo looked gorgeous in a white Loewe outfit as she took her newborn baby for postnatal.

The mother-of-two flaunted her flat tummy a few weeks after welcoming her second child with her partner.

Akuapem Poloo wore a simple ponytail hairstyle and showed off her bare face without makeup in the viral photos.

The fashionista styled her look with a pink designer diaper bag that matched with her pink elegant shoes.

Check out the photos below:

Akuampem Poloo jailed for 3 months

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akuapem Poloo, who pleaded guilty to three charges against her.

The award-winning actress was sentenced by an Accra Circuit Court to three months in prison over a photo she took with her kid.

Some social media users have commented on a video of the actress being taken away to start her jail sentence has surfaced.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh