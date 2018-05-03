150+ best Ramadan quotes, messages, wishes, and verses from Quran

One of Islam's five pillars is the holy month of Ramadan. It provides Muslims with an opportunity to purify their bodies, minds, and hearts in the image of Allah. Muslims can submit to Allah's will by praying and fasting. Find the best Ramadan quotes to send to someone to lift their spirits during the holy month.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. Ramadan is a month of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims worldwide. During this time, Muslims are expected to observe various rules regarding prayers and fasting. Therefore, it is a thoughtful gesture to send them motivational quotes that remind them of what is expected of them and the rewards that come with it.

Best Ramadan quotes

How do you wish someone a Happy Ramadan? There are several ways to wish someone a happy Ramadan. If you cannot wish them personally, you can send them motivational quotes instead. Below is a list of 150+ quotes about Ramadan to send your loved ones.

May Allah bless you with a peaceful and prosperous life. Wish you a happy Ramadan. Keep me in your prayers.

This holy month, may your fast be meaningful and your feast abundant

Let's have a peaceful holy month. May Allah show us the right path and answer our prayers. Ramadan Mubarak.

Sending you blessings of faith, fortune and love this Ramadan.

Ramadan is the best time to strengthen our Taqwa. So I hope we make the best use of it. Ramadan Mubarak to you all.

May the holy month bring you closer to Allah.

Ramadan is the month of blessings, forgiveness, mercy, and freedom from the hellfire. Therefore, make lots of dua and do good deeds on this holy month.

Wishing you love and sending you prayers this holy month.

The act of charity is highly regarded in Islam. Therefore, sending wishes on this holy month that May God blesses you with pleasure and fills your home with His gracefulness.

This Ramadan, let us always remember that with faith, anything is possible.

May Allah shower his countless blessings during the holy month of Ramadan and always.

Devote yourself to attain 'taqwa' by grasping the teachings of Ramadan. This holiest of all months doesn't come twice a year!

May goodness and light keep you feeling full during your fast.

May this holy month bring lots of happiness, prosperity, and togetherness for you and your family.

Do not just live Ramadan with an empty stomach; live it fully with patience, forgiveness, kindness, and love around you.

Ramadan reminds us that faith makes all things possible.

This holy month is your chance to seek forgiveness and free yourself from hellfire.

Wishing you all the joys and blessings Allah has to offer.

May your prayers and fasting bring you prosperity and faith this holy month.

Ramadan is like a rare flower that blooms once a year and then vanishes before you can smell it!

Let gratitude and grace guide you through your fast.

Allah loves the person who keeps on doing goodness throughout Ramadan.

The Quran has gathered a lot of dust for many of us since we picked it up. As Ramadan is fast approaching, we must blow off the dust and build a close relationship with the Quran.

Ramadan doesn't change our schedule; it comes to transforming our hearts.

Mould yourself, shape yourself this Ramadan and change yourself as well. Become a practising Muslim.

For a true Muslim, the end of Ramadan is not "the end" but a start of a new journey leading towards The Jannah.

Let our religions unite us for human kindness rather than divide us on our beliefs. Eid Mubarak.

Whoever fasts Ramadan and follows it with six days of Shawwal will be as if they fasted for a lifetime.

Ramadan Mubarak. May Allah give you all the happiness and success and guide you to the right path.

I wish you a very happy Ramadan, Mubarak. May this month bring joy, happiness and wealth to you.

Ramadan quotes from The Holy Quran

Are you looking for Ramadan verses from the Quran? Here they are below.

O you who have believed, decreed upon you is fasting as it was decreed upon those before you that you may become righteous – Surat Al-Baqarah 2:183

But fasting is best for you if you only knew. – Surat Al-Baqarah 2:184

The month of Ramadhan is that in which was revealed the Qur'an guidance for the people and clear proofs of guidance and criterion. So whoever sights [the new moon of] the month, let him fast it; whoever is ill or on a journey - then an equal number of other days. – Surat Al-Baqarah 2:185

Allah is with those who restrain themselves. – Quran 16: 128

Allah has made Laylat al-Qadr this month, which is better than a thousand months, as Allah says...The Night of Al-Qadr is better than a thousand months. Therein descend the angels and the Rooh by Allah's Permission with all Decrees; there is peace until the appearance of dawn. – Al-Qadar 97:1-5

Quotes on Ramadan by Prophet Muhammad

Ramadan month quotes reveal the importance of prayer and fasting. Furthermore, the quotes encourage the splendid reward for the partakers at the end of the month.

As you pray and fast, remember that Ramadan is the shield that will protect you and your loved ones from evil.

I hope that you will make this holy month the turning point. May you break from all the world's evils and seek to live a pure life.

The period of fasting requires you to give up on your sinful and lustful nature so that you may embrace the purity that comes from Allah.

The month to repent and get closer to Allah is here. May you find peace and great joy in following and obeying his will!

May the month of Ramadan give you a clear understanding of what is right and wrong so that you may walk on the path of purity!

As your heart is filled with blessing this holy month, may your household receive the benefit of Allah.

May this season teach you to walk on the path of purity in both your words and actions! Have a blessed Ramadan.

Ramadan is about fasting, and it is also a month to get away from your sinful and lustful nature. So, may you follow Allah's teachings and never go back to doing evil.

May the kind and holy spirit of Ramadan enlighten your mind and heart to make a sound judgment on what is required of you as a Muslim. Happy Ramadan!

It is time to deny yourself the luxury of eating and drinking so that you may empathize with the less fortunate. May you remember the needy around you!

It is the month of abundant blessings, mercy, love and forgiveness from your sins. As you receive all these, may you be kind enough to pass them on to others!

May Allah's peace and joy shine in your homestead this Ramadan! It is a time to receive all the good things you ever hoped and wished for.

It is the best opportunity to ask Allah to wash away all your sins! Be kind enough to forgive those who might have done you wrong as you receive forgiveness.

I pray that the holy month will shower you and your family with freedom from hell's fire. May your lives never be the same again!

I pray that the spirit of Ramadan will remain in your heart and mind throughout this month and life beyond!

I wish you a happy and blessed Ramadan to you and those you truly care about. May Allah take away all your suffering and open success doors for you!

Anyone who prays at night during the holy month out of the purity of heart and with the hope of being rewarded, Allah shall wash all his sins away.

Oh, people! A great month has come over you; a blessed month; a month in which a night is better than a thousand months; a month in which Allah has made it compulsory upon you to fast by day and voluntary to pray by night.

Allah gives the understanding of religion to the person he chooses to show his mercies, love, and goodness.

If anyone omits his fast even for one day in Ramadan without a concession or being ill, he could not make up for it if he were to fast for the rest of his life.

When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened, the gates of hell are closed, and the devils are chained.

By Him in Whose Hands my soul is, the smell coming out from the mouth of a fasting person is better in the sight of Allah than the smell of musk.

Whoever discharges an obligatory deed in (this month) shall receive the reward of performing seventy obligations at any other time.

Whoever gives food to a fasting person to break his fast shall have his sins forgiven, and he will be saved from the Fire of Hell.

Many people who fast get nothing from their fast except hunger and thirst, and many people who pray at night get nothing from it except wakefulness.

Break your fast with dates, or else with water, for it is pure.

Ramadan quotes and sayings in English

Islamic Quotes for Ramadan are an excellent source of inspiration and motivation for your Muslim brothers, sisters and loved ones. The best quotes will go a long way in making them feel special.

May this holy month be like the rain! I hope it will nourish the seeds of doing well for others in the entire month and beyond.

As Ramadan begins, I hope it will mark the beginning of a new life and no turning back. Have a blessed season!

I hope you will live your life like every day is Ramadan, seeking to have a closer relationship with your maker.

Fasting is a time to watch out for your health and spiritual nourishment. I pray that the season brings you good tidings.

During the holy month, may your body, mind and soul receive all it has been yearning for. Receive the blessing of Ramadan!

Ramadan is a moment to break and not pause from all the bad habits. May you maintain purity even in the coming years as you successfully do this!

Ramadan is not here to change your schedules but rather your ways and bring you closer to Allah. Happy holy month, my dear friend.

As you celebrate the holy month, I hope and pray that you will not be a servant of Ramadan but a servant of your creator.

May you comfort knowing that you will receive everything you prayed for during this fasting time because Allah never refuses!

May this month of Ramadan give you the strength and courage to change your bad habits and become a better person!

May Allah shine his light on your path this season and protect you from all the evils in this cruel world.

Ramadan is the best time to ask for Allah's showers of blessing. May everything good that comes from above be your portion!

It is a time to celebrate and seek forgiveness from Allah. May you receive forgiveness and abundant joy this season!

I pray that his divine power and love shine upon you this month. May your hearts and minds be renewed into his likeness.

May he erase all your sinful ways and fill you happy with purity and the desire to know Him more.

I pray that you will delight in knowing that Allah will give you everything you desire. Have a blessed holy month!

I am sending you and your loved ones the best wishes for this holy month. May your life never be the same again!

May Allah answer all your sincere devotions and fulfil your heart's desire. Have a blessed and lovely one!

Whoever prayed at night the whole month of Ramadan out of sincere faith and hoping for a reward from Allah, Allah will forgive all his previous sins.

To all Muslims fasting and praying, never forget that the Almighty one has prepared forgiveness and a splendid wage for you.

Through prayer, fasting, and studying, God will answer.

Whoever fasts during Ramadhan and follows it with six days of Shawwal will be as if he fasted for a lifetime.

The holy month is like a rare flower that blooms yearly, and just as you start to smell its fresh scent, it disappears.

Always remember that when you pray and ask for forgiveness, do it as if it is the last time in your entire life.

The month of Ramadan to the other months is like Yusuf (as) to his brothers. So, just like Yusuf (as) was the most beloved son to Yaqub (as), Ramadan is likewise the most beloved month to Allah.

Make this Ramadan a time to reflect on what Allah has done, how merciful he has been, and you will realize He has never failed to answer your prayers.

The people will remain upon goodness as long as they hasten to break their fast.

Islam and the holy month are a message of the pure truth assuring us that were are not on earth to be accepted but to honour Allah's will.

If any Muslim comes out of Ramadan without gaining forgiveness and goodness, he is a real loser.

When fasting starts to get tough, turn to the holy book, and you will find the strength to keep pushing.

Ramadan Mubarak wishes

As the holy month is fast approaching, Muslims should blow off the dust and build a closer relationship with Allah through prayer and fasting. Here are Ramzan quotes to encourage you throughout the holy month.

Wishing you a happy and peaceful Ramada to you and you and your entire family. May Allah shower you with His blessings!

May Allah fulfil all the desires of your heart this season! Enjoy.

I am wishing you a happy and blessed Ramadan Mubarak. I pray that He will guide your paths from now till the end.

May Allah's love and care be your portion as you begin the holy month. Happy Ramadan, Mubarak!

I hope that this festive season will bring nothing but great joy to you, your family and your loved ones.

As the gates of hell as closed this month, it is my sincere hope you will receive all the blessings that come from Allah.

As you do good deeds for other people, I pray that Allah will shine his favour upon you and your family members.

I hope that you will have a prosperous holy month. May Allah answer all your prayers and fulfil the desires of your heart.

As you fast, I hope you will receive good tidings from obedience to the Quran. Enjoy the holy month!

I pray that Allah will be gracious enough to bless you with eternal happiness and great wealth for obeying and respecting the holy month.

I wish you a calm, peaceful and blessed time as you pray, fast and seek wisdom from Allah. Happy Ramadan, Mubarak!

May Allah protect you and your loved ones from all sin. May he fill your household with joy, love, peace, and hope.

I wish you a successful month of prayer and fasting. May the season bring you closer to God, and may he guide and protect you now and forever.

Ramadan is the happiest season since you get a chance to d what Allah created you to do.

As you deprive yourself of eating and drinking this month, may Allah bless you for obeying his command!

Ramadan is set aside for you to seek the face of Allah. May He answer all your prayers and give you a happy life ahead.

I hope and pray that you will not turn back to the evil ways even after the holy month. Happy Ramadan.

The holy month teaches you to leave the evil behind and become a brand new person. May that be your habit even after Ramadan!

May all your prayers be answered this holy month and always.

May practising sawm and salat bring light to your soul this Ramadan.

May your faith be further emboldened this holy month.

Wishing you good health and a warm spirit this Ramadan.

Wishing you a healthy and holy fast.

May Allah bless you with prosperity and abundance.

May your fast be peaceful and profound.

May your fast remind you of the sacrifices Allah made for us.

Wishing you a happy, healthy and meaningful holy month.

This holy month, we are reminded that the Quran says, "Allah is with those who restrain themselves."

Sending hopes for a prayerful and meaningful holy month.

May your fast remind you of the sacrifices Allah made for us.

Best Iftar quotes

Iftar is the evening meal eaten by Muslims to break their daily Ramadan fast at sunset. With this in mind, learn about some of the best Iftar quotes to share with your loved ones as they break their fast.

Happy Iftar. May Allah accept your fast and continue to bless you in life.

Fasting tests our patience, and Iftar provides us with immense blessings! Happy Iftar Mubarak!

Iftar Mubarak. I pray and hope Allah showers you and your family with His gracious blessings this sacred month of Ramadan.

Wishing everyone a very happy iftar. I hope Allah blesses you all with peace and happiness throughout Ramadan.

Iftar Mubarak. Now is when Allah is promised to grant your prayers as a fasting person. So make dua for yourself and keep me in it too.

Happy Iftar, my love! May this Iftar fills your life with happiness and peace.

Happy Iftar Mubarak to you and your family. May the Iftar be as virtuous and prosperous for you as the whole day of fasting!

The holy and happy month of Ramadan is here. So wishing you all a very healthy and happy Iftar!

Wishing you a happy iftar. May your sawm be easy, zakat and sadaqah get rewarded, and your Taraweeh prayers are answered.

Happy Iftar! It's the time when we sit together with our families and count the enormous blessings we have received from the Almighty! Enjoy the moment.

Iftar Mubarak, friend. I always keep you in my prayers. Please keep me in your prayers as well.

May all your wishes be accepted by Allah along with your fast this Ramadan. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers this Iftar.

Sending my dua to you. Hope you have a wonderful holy month and Iftar.

May your heartfelt wishes and sincere prayers get heard by the Almighty, and may He shower your virtuous family with His blessings! Happy Iftar!

May Ramadan's endless blessings fall upon you during the time of Suhoor and Iftar! Happy Iftar Mubarak 2022!

During this Holy month, Iftar is the happiest moment for a Muslim! Share your food with the needy and spread humanity. Happy Iftar to you!

May Iftar brings your family peace, joy, and eternal blessings from the door of Jannah!

Sending you my best wishes for Iftar, dear. I hope Allah blesses you with forgiveness during this holy month of Ramadan.

Happy Iftar Mubarak! Sending my genuine prayers and good wishes to you, dear friend!

Dear friend, I wish you a healthy and happy iftar. Forget junk and adopt a healthy diet. Happy Iftar Mubarak!

Happy Iftar, my dearest friend. I hope Allah continues to guide you and show you the right path to reach all your ambitions and dreams.

May you be blessed with the love and protection of Allah. Wish you a pleasant Iftar!

May Allah's pure grace and superior wisdom conquer your life as you celebrate this holy month of Ramadan. Have a blessed and peaceful Iftar!

The most awaited moment during fasting in the holy month is the Iftari moment. Happy Ramadan, Iftari.

Happy Iftar Greetings to all my Muslim friends. May this Iftari lead you towards the happiness and blessings of Allah.

Iftari moments are the most blessing moments. Therefore, try to avail the blessings of Allah during these moments. Happy Iftari!

May this beautiful month bring lots of happiness to you and build a way for a happier life. Happy Iftar!

May you be blessed with the love and protection of Allah. Wish you a pleasant Iftar!

The time of fulfilment for Roza has to arrive. May Allah accept our fasts and forgive our all sins, and may he give us refuge from hellfire.

How to wish someone a happy Ramadan

During the holy month, there are a few standard greetings and wishes that Muslims find encouraging. Here are some of the most common Ramadan greetings used during this time of year.

Ramadan Mubarak – This Arabic phrase means "blessed" or "happy Ramadan."

Ramadan Kareem – This Arabic phrase means "generous" or "a noble Ramadan." It can also mean, "may Ramadan be kind to you."

Eid Mubarak – You can wish someone Eid Mubarak at the end of the holy month, which means "blessed feast."

Eid Kareem – It translates as "have a generous Eid."

Frequently asked questions

What are Ramadan quotes? They are quotes meant to wish the Muslim faithful a happy holy month. What do you say to someone starting Ramadan? "Ramadan Kareem," which means "have a generous Ramadan." What are Ramadan sayings? The most common sayings are "Ramadan Mubarak" and "Ramadan Kareem." What to say to someone who is fasting? Outside of Islam, the most well-known phrase is Ramadan Mubarak, which can be used as a general 'happy Ramadan' greeting. What do you say on the last day of Ramadan? Eid Mubarak. The term is an Arabic phrase that means "Blessed feast/festival."

The best Ramadan wishes to send to your friends, and loved ones are heartfelt. The holy month is about getting closer to Allah through prayer and fasting. It is a crucial period of the year for all Muslim brethren. Show them that you care and have their best interest at heart by sharing some of these quotes with them.

