It seems to be an open secret that many ladies seeking online traction tend to post 'suggestive' pictures for massive following

A number of Ghanaian celebrities appear to have refrained from that 'strategy' but still gain great following online

9 of such female Ghanaian stars have been named in a list that may not necessarily be exhaustive

It has almost become a norm for many young girls seeking stardom and many female celebrities out there to post raunchy pictures of themselves in order to gain traction on social media.

In most cases, it is thought that gaining online traction eventually translates to money as the exposure gained attracts contracts, deals and individuals who may be interested in their affairs.

While that is the case for many, there are also a good number of female Ghanaian celebrities who refrain from the strategy being used by many ladies but still remain attractive and gain massive following online.

Such celebrities make it appear as though the tactic of posting suggestive photos is completely needless.

YEN.com.gh compiles a list of Ghanaian stars who have proven over time to be very decent-dressing and yet highly attractive at the same time.

See the list below:

1. MzVee

The Ghanaian singer looking ravishing while having all 'vitals' fully covered

2. Berla Mundi

The famous Ghanaian TV personality minding her business but looking stunning at the same time

3. Delay

The corporate Ghanaian personality looking decent as usual

4. Martha Ankomah

The God-loving actress dazzling but keeping it decent too.

5. Jackie Appiah

The beloved Ghanaian actress making good looks appear so effortless

6. Naa Ashorkor

The Ghanaian TV/Radio presenter dressed as a traditional African woman but looking attractive still.

7. Joselyn Dumas

The Ghanaian actress and corporate personality looking absolutely stunning in a full-body dress

8. Juliet Ibrahim

The Ghanaian actress shining in an outdoor pose while decently dressed

9. Nana Ama Mcbrown

The ever beautiful actress and media personality ravishing as always in her decent outfits

