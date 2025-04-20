Key Arsenal winger was forced off against Ipswich after a horror tackle by Leif Davies left him clutching his ankle

The Ipswich defender received a straight red card for a reckless studs-up challenge on the Arsenal star

Arteta now faces a selection crisis ahead of the UCL semi-final vs PSG, with Thomas Partey suspended for the first leg

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has been handed a fresh injury concern at the worst possible time after Bukayo Saka was forced off during Sunday’s 4-0 win on the road at Ipswich Town.

With the business end of the season approaching and a Champions League semi-final on the horizon, the Gunners now face another anxious wait over the fitness of one of their most influential stars.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal celebrates his goal with Thomas Partey of Arsenal during the UCL 2024/25 Quarter Final Second Leg match vs Real Madrid on April 16, 2025. Image credit: Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

Horror Tackle on Saka Sparks Concern

The game at Portman Road was expected to be a routine outing for Arteta’s men, but tensions rose when Saka was brought down in the second half by a reckless challenge from Leif Davies.

The Ipswich defender launched himself into the back of the Arsenal winger, planting his studs directly onto Saka’s ankle in a moment that left players and fans wincing.

Referee Chris Kavanagh had no hesitation in brandishing a straight red card for Davies. The decision was later upheld following a VAR check by Darren England and Steven Meredith at Stockley Park.

The 25-year-old was rightly dismissed for serious foul play, but the damage may already have been done.

Saka Forced Off, Receives Immediate Treatment

Following the foul, Saka stayed down clutching his ankle in visible pain. Though he attempted to play on, he was eventually withdrawn before the hour mark and replaced by 18-year-old Ethan Nwaneri.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal leaves the pitch after been substituted during the EPL match between Ipswich Town FC and Arsenal FC at Portman Road on April 20, 2025 in Ipswich. Image credit: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

Once on the bench, he was immediately treated by Arsenal’s medical staff, who applied an ice pack to his ankle.

This latest knock is particularly concerning for the Gunners as Saka only recently returned from a lengthy injury layoff.

The England international has been instrumental in Arsenal’s title push and Champions League run, making his availability crucial for the tough fixtures ahead.

Arteta’s Growing Injury Headache

Saka’s possible unavailability further complicates Arteta’s selection dilemma, with the Arsenal boss already missing key midfielder Thomas Partey for the first leg of their Champions League semi-final against PSG on April 29.

The Ghanaian picked up a suspension in the quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid. Partey’s absence will be keenly felt, especially given the form he showed in neutralising Madrid’s midfield.

The timing couldn’t be worse, with PSG boasting an attack led by Ousmane Dembele and a midfield packed with creativity and energy.

Nervy Wait for Arsenal Fans

With the Champions League aspirations on the line, Arsenal can ill afford to lose Saka at this stage.

Arteta is expected to provide an update on the winger’s condition in the coming days, but the sight of him limping off against Ipswich will have raised alarm bells among supporters.

For now, Arsenal fans will be holding their breath as the club awaits the results of a possible medical assessment.

Source: YEN.com.gh