Midfield dominion Thomas Partey bossed the midfield as Arsenal stunned Real Madrid 3-0 in the Champions League quarter-final

Partey's 25-yard screamer vs Spurs in the North London Derby was voted Arsenal's Goal of the Year in 2022

Player of the Month in Feb 2022, Ghana's midfield engine Partey was the heartbeat of Arsenal’s midfield push for top four

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Since his £45 million switch from Atlético Madrid to Arsenal in October 2020, Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has been a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s evolving Arsenal side.

Despite facing several injury setbacks, Partey has consistently showcased his quality, composure, and leadership in midfield when fit.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match against Brentford FC at Emirates Stadium on April 12, 2025. Image credit: David Price/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

His ability to dictate the tempo, shield the back four, and break up play has made him invaluable to the Gunners.

Now, here are the top five standout performances by Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey in an Arsenal shirt that make a case for the ex-Tema Youth player to be handed a new deal by the Gunners, with his current contracr running out at the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

1. UCL Masterclass vs Real Madrid – April 8, 2025

Arguably his most iconic performance in an Arsenal shirt, Thomas Partey bossed the midfield in Arsenal’s stunning 3-0 victory over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final first leg at the Emirates.

In a high-stakes clash against Europe’s most decorated club, Partey was a calming force, dictating play, neutralizing Madrid’s midfield threats, and acting as the pivot for Arsenal’s quick transitions.

Thomas Partey of Arsenal against Luka Modric of Real Madrid during the Real Madrid 1 Arsenal 2 UEFA CL QF 2nd leg match on April 16, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. Image credit: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

The ex-Atletico Madrid man finished the game with a 91% pass completion rate, made five interceptions, and won 11 duels. His positioning and anticipation were immaculate, allowing him to clear out danger before it materialized.

After the match, teammate Jurrien Timber, who started at right-back for Arsenal versus Madrid, heaped praise on the Ghanaian.

This performance not only put Partey on a pedestal in European football but also underlined Arsenal’s credentials as a continental force.

2. Dominant Display vs Leicester City – March 13, 2022

Partey delivered a complete midfield performance in Arsenal’s 2-0 win over Leicester City at the Emirates.

He opened the scoring with a well-timed header and was later instrumental in winning a penalty after another goal-bound header was handled by Caglar Söyüncü.

He completed 89% of his passes, led the team in tackles, and was constantly involved in recycling possession and driving forward.

This match signaled a turning point for Partey in North London, where fans and pundits alike began to see the complete midfielder they had anticipated.

3. Screamer vs Tottenham – October 1, 2022

The North London Derby is always a high-pressure affair, but Partey stepped up and delivered a moment of pure class.

In Arsenal’s 3-1 victory over Tottenham at the Emirates, Partey opened the scoring with a sensational 25-yard curler into the top corner—his first goal from outside the box for Arsenal after numerous long-range attempts.

That strike not only gave Arsenal early momentum but also sparked wild celebrations among the fans. It was later voted Arsenal’s Goal of the Year for 2022, symbolizing Partey’s growing influence in big moments.

More than just the goal, Partey’s control in midfield helped Arsenal dominate their North London rivals, reinforcing his stature as a big-game player.

4. Midfield Control vs Chelsea – November 6, 2022

Away at Stamford Bridge in a heated London derby, Thomas Partey quietly orchestrated Arsenal’s 1-0 victory over Chelsea.

He was dominant in duels, precise with his distribution, and a consistent presence in shielding the backline.

Partey completed 90% of his passes, made four tackles, and constantly broke up Chelsea’s attacks. While not flashy, this was a mature and intelligent performance that highlighted his importance to Arteta’s tactical setup.

Arsenal’s win was crucial in their title charge, and Partey’s understated brilliance was a key component.

5. Arsenal Player of the Month – February 2022

In February 2022, Partey was named Arsenal’s Player of the Month after a string of dominant displays.

He played a crucial role in victories over Wolverhampton Wanderers (home and away) and Brentford, helping Arsenal maintain momentum in the race for a top-four finish.

He was praised for his improved consistency, reading of the game, and ability to carry the ball forward under pressure.

Arteta described him as “a lighthouse” in the team, always offering a safe and smart option.

This stretch of form earned him recognition not only from fans but also solidified his position as one of the team’s leaders on and off the pitch.

Thomas Partey Arsenal Contract Uncertainty

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Mikel Arteta's latest update on the contract situation of Thomas Partey at Arsenal following the Gunners' excellent UEFA Champions League display against Real Madrid.

The Arsenal boss, speaking at his official pre-match press conference ahead of his team's Premier League clash against Ipswich Town on Sunday, disclosed that there has been some progress regarding all players in terms of contract talks.

However, the Spaniard failed to confirm whether Partey would be staying at Emirates Stadium beyond the current season when the Ghanaian's contract runs out.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh