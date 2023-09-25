Amanda Clinton has listed 13 reasons why she thinks Ghana does not need a coup despite the difficult economic situation

On Sunday, September 24, 2023, she posted a video on TikTok cautioning against the coup sentiments

According to her, a coup would destabilise the country and the whole region and usher in an Animal Farm situation

Private legal practitioner Amanda Akuokor Clinton has said the coup sentiments among a section of the Ghanaian public are dangerous for the country's progress.

Sharing her opinions on why Ghana doesn't need a coup in a post on TikTok, Ms Clinton said although the economic hardships facing most Ghanaians cannot be underestimated, a coup could bring about an Animal Farm situation.

She said under this situation, people may think another form of leadership is better than the current one and they may end up being far more oppressive and the situation that leads to far more economic woes.

"Ghana must therefore maintain its position as one of Africa's most sustainable democracies," she said.

13 reasons why Ghana doesn't need a coup

Ms Clinton noted that coups can be complex events with a variety of causes and consequences, motivated by political instability, economic hardship and a mere desire to seize power.

"As someone who studied African politics at the post-graduate level and left Sierra Leone just before the first coup, I know a little about the recipe for making a coup and think Ghana should avoid this at all costs, particularly since coups are often orchestrated by outside forces," she said.

Below are 13 reasons why Ghana must avoid a coup at all costs:

Citizens

1. Coups can lead to instability and violence. This can make it difficult for a state to maintain its territorial integrity and protect its citizens from harm.

2. Coups can overthrow democratically elected governments and establish dictatorships. This can deprive the people of their right to self-determination and their right to live under a government of their own choosing.

3. Coups can lead to human rights abuses. The military or other groups that carry out coups often use violence and intimidation to suppress dissent.

4. Coups can damage a state's reputation and make it more difficult for it to attract foreign investment and aid. This can further weaken the state and make it more vulnerable to external interference.

World and African geopolitics

5. Coups can destabilise entire regions. They can lead to the spread of conflict and violence, and they can make it more difficult for states to cooperate on issues of mutual interest.

6. Coups can undermine international law and norms. The international community has condemned coups as a violation of a state's sovereignty and the right of its people to self-determination.

7. Coups can damage Africa's reputation on the world stage. They can reinforce negative stereotypes about the continent and make it more difficult for African states to attract foreign investment and aid.

Economy

8. Coups can damage a state's economy. They can lead to a decline in foreign investment and tourism, and they can disrupt economic activity.

9. Coups can increase poverty and inequality. They can lead to job losses, higher prices, and a decline in government services.

10. Coups can make it more difficult for a state to achieve sustainable development. They can disrupt economic and social development programs, and they can create a climate of uncertainty and instability.

Violence and displacement

11. Coups can lead to violence and bloodshed. The military or other groups that carry out coups often use violence and intimidation to suppress dissent.

12. Coups can lead to displacement. People may be forced to flee their homes due to the violence and instability caused by a coup.

13. Coups can create a humanitarian crisis. The displacement of people and the disruption of economic activity caused by a coup can lead to a humanitarian crisis, with people lacking access to food, water, shelter, and medical care.

Ms Clinton, who is a partner at the law firm Clinton Consultancy, said although Ghana is nowhere near a coup, it is not totally unlikely.

"It should be monitored on all levels and something society should lead on in terms of ensuring that it doesn’t happen because bloodshed in a nation and years and years of recovery, and years of economic woes and human rights abuses are things we do not want to labour under particularly under an undemocratic system and particularly if it is orchestrated," she stressed.

Her comments on the subject of coup follow the successful OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstrations by Democracy Hub.

The three-day protests against the harsh economic situation in Ghana spanned three days and started on Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day, Thursday, September 21, 2023.

