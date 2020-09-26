Hajia4Reall’s daughter, Naila4Reall, has given some stunning fashion ideas for kids in new photos seen by YEN.com.gh, dazzling in white and pink dresses.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

One of Ghana’s beautiful kid celebrities, Naila4Reall, is known to be a very beautiful girl who could even surpass her mother’s beauty.

Naila is just five years but her photos on social media show how fast and more beautiful she is growing with the passing of each day.

Hajia4Reall and daughter Naila4Reall. Photo credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

Of course, her fashionista and model mother Hajia4Reall herself is the one behind the girl’s beauty goals.

However, Naila is able to rock her fashion choices so well and to present herself like an adult fashionista would.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 new photos of Naila proving to be the best fashionista kid celebrity.

1. In this video, the naturally beautiful Naila rocks a simply children's hair as she dazzles in her blue and pink outfit. Such a cool combination:

2. Naila can pose:

3. The five-year-old Naila looks all grown in this photo as she gives a full video of her face with diamond sparkles in her innocent eyes:

Hajia4Reall’s daughter, Naila4Reall. Photo credit: @hajia4Reall.

Source: Instagram

4. You can also call her Naila the model as she is able to do so effortlessly. Such a beautiful kid any woman would desire:

5. The innocent Naila looking really innocent:

6. Naila steps out in her all-white attire while rocking her white handbag. Her smile is sure to melt the heart of anyone who sees her:

Small madam Naila4Reall stepping out with her handbag. Photo credit: @hajia4Reall

Source: Instagram

7. Gorgeous in purple:

8. Twinning with mom and grandma:

9. A little girl that is young at heart:

10. A fun-loving girl:

Naila was in the news for performing her mother's new song, God's child

Tonto Dikeh removes shoes to dance in Ghana

In other news, popular Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has arrived in Ghana amid music, drumming, and dancing.

In the video published by YEN.com.gh, a team was at the airport to welcome Tonto and they were all excited.

At the sound of the drum and music, Tonto started dancing, and seeing that she was being impeded by her shoes, she quickly went down to take off her shoes to enable her to dance better.

Many people have described her as down-to-earth and fun-loving.

Source: Yen