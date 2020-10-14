Controversial Ghanaian media personality and actress, Afia Schwarzenegger, known in real life as Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, has had a bad time with friends.

Many of the people she was closed to are no longer her friends following one issue or the other.

Afia Schwar is one person who has mostly trended in the news for mostly having issues with other people.

A collage of Afia Schwar and some of her friends who have turned enemies. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily @queenafiaschwar @vivian_jill_lawrence @delayghana/Instagram

Source: Instagram

She has often been described as a loud-mouthed individual, and known to spill secrets – explosive ones - she shared with people once their friendship ends.

YEN.com.gh has gathered a list of nine people Afia has had such issues with and the circumstances in which they happened.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

1. Afia Schwar and NDC MP Hon. Rachel Appoh: The two were very good friends and were seen together mostly at events and rallies organised by the National Democratic Congress (NDC). However, when the two fell apart, Afia spilled the secrets she shared with Appoh. She claimed the NDC MP was having an affair with young actor Elikem Kumordzie when they were all married to different people. Afia even leaked a photo of cake she claimed Rachel Appoh trapped Elikem with for sex.

Afia Schwarzenneger and Hon. Rachel Appoh in good times. Photo credit: @honrachelappoh

Source: Instagram

2. Afia Schwar and Delay: Delay is known to be the one who introduced Afia Schwar to the media and celebrity life she is enjoying right now. She discovered her and featured her in her then comic television series titled Afia Schwarzenegger, the very name she bears currently. However, at a point when Afia felt she no longer needed Delay’s help, she broke away from her and started a social media fight with her. Afia claimed Delay was having affairs with young boys she could even give birth to.

A collage of Afia Schwar, Mzbel and Delay. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily @afiaschwarzenegger @dalayghana

Source: Instagram

3. Afia Schwar and Tornado: Tonardo was one of the casts who starred alongside Afia Schwar in Delay’s television series. At the time she broke off from Delay, she even ‘recruited’ Tornado with her to insult Delay. Again, when she had an issue with her former husband Lawrence Abrokwa, Afia hired Tonardo to insult him. However, Afia and Tonardo are currently not on good terms. She recently called him names saying big men sleep with Nana Tonardo for nothing.

Afia Schwar and Tornado in good times. Photo credit: Ghgossip.com

Source: Instagram

4. Afia Schwar and Akua GMB: Afia claimed to be the one who introduced Akua GMB to her billionaire husband Dr. Kweku Oteng. Afia claimed she was a good friend to Akua who became ungrateful to her after her marriage. She accused her of sleeping with another man who fathered her daughter, saying that the girl does not belong to the billionaire.

5. Afia Schwar and Mzbel: So far, Mzbel is the one who has suffered in the hands of Afia Schwar than any of her formerly good friends. While her attacks on the others have died down, Afia keeps attacking Mzbel constantly at the least opportunity she gets.

A collage of Afia Schwar and Mzbel having a good time together. Photo credit: @mzbeldaily @afiaschwar

Source: Original

Just recently, Afia has claimed that Mzbel begged her to sleep with Kofi Amoabeng, the boss of the defunct bank, UT Bank. She said Mzbel wanted her to do that in order to help her raise money to take care of her son.

Afia also said Mzbel was blackmailing a certain flagbearer and threatened to leak his name.

Mzbel has thus apologised to Kofi Amoabeng.

6. Afia Schwar and Vivian Jill

7. Afia Schwar and Ayisha Modi

8. Afia Schwar and Ciara Bofowaa

9. Afia Schwar and Nana Aba Anamoah:

Source: Yen.com.gh