Media personality Berla Mundi is always on point when it comes to fashion and style

The TV3 presenter has been giving style in inspirations in the past few months

YEN.com.gh brings photos of some of Berla's best African print moments

TV3 presenter Berla Mundi, known in private life as Berlynda Addadey, is one of the most stylish female celebrities in Ghana.

Any time she steps out, Berla Mundi turns heads with her looks and fashion style.

And it cuts across all types of fashion. Be it formal, casual, sporty, or any other look, she is always on point.

Berla Mundi is always gorgeous in African print Photo source: @berlamundi

In recent times, Berla has been giving her fans big inspiration in African print fashion.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some of the best photos of Berla Mundi in African print fashion below.

1. Berla Mundi rocked this colourful print to a wedding:

2. Berla mixed a green dress with a red-dominated African and matched it with her bag and shoes:

3. She looks gorgeous in this mix of print and white dress :

4. Berla used African print as lining for this lace dress:

5. Berla mixes African print with green material for this beautiful office wear:

6. Berla knows she slays in anything print:

7. She mixed an orange dress with a dark-coloured print and it was perfect:

8. Berla just knows how to combine dresses and African print:

9. A full African print dress is not bad either:

10: This red dress mixed with print is just gorgeous:

11. Another full dress that fits Berla so well:

12. This whit dress is just so beautiful:

13. Just a fabulous look:

Berla Mundi battles Essien

Berla Mundi was recently spotted in a fun video trying to show a few skills in football.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Berla is seen dressed in a white t-shirt over a pair of blue jeans with a white pair of sneakers to match.

Standing on a tiled compound, the TV3 and 3FM presenter held a football in her hands before dropping it and trying to juggle.

Moments after, former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien appeared in the video and started his own juggling session.

