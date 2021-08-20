Afia Schwar has spilled secrets she claimed she once shared with Ayisha Modi about Obofour and Moesha, as well as his wife

She said Ayisha told her about how Bofowaa was displeased about her husband lusting after Moesha and shaking for her

Afia spilled these and other secrets about the pastor's family in a new video

Afia Schwarzenegger has once again spilled secrets she claimed she shared with Ayisha Modi about Obofour, his wife, and Moesha.

According to Afia, Ayisha confided in her that Obofour’s wife, Bofowaa, complained to her that her husband the pastor always shivered when he sees Moesha’s big backside.

Afia said Ayisha told her that one day, Obofour and his wife both travelled on the same flight to America with Moesha, and when Moesha stood up, Obofour’s attention went to her backside and he started shaking.

To divert her husband’s attention, Afia said Ayisha told her that Bofowaa had to engage her husband in a conversation.

She said that Ayisha added that if Obofour was a pastor with good morality, he would not look at Moesha in that manner for his attention to be diverted.

Afia spills secrets about Stonebwoy

Meanwhile, Afia earlier spilled secrets about Stonebwoy which she claimed Ayisha Modi told her.

The two have been at each other's throat lately and have been dirtying themselves on social media.

In a lengthy post sighted by YEN.com.gh, Afia revealed that Ayisha Modi told her in confidence that most of the cars Stonebwoy flaunts on social media do not really belong to him.

She wrote that Ayisha told her that Stonebwoy rented luxurious cars to Asaase Clash with Shatta Wale and invited bloggers to make noise about the cars being for him.

Afia also said Ayisha told her that cars labelled 1 Gad are not for Stonebwoy as he rents them for public display.

Afia's twin sons grew up in Kwadaso

In other news, Afia Schwar has been exposed for deceiving Ghanaians about her twin sons.

She is known for bragging about how she gave birth to and raised the boys in Germany.

Photos published by YEN.com.gh show how the boys grew up in Kwadaso in the Ashanti Region.

