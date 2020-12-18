A young boy from the Bono Region of Ghana named Prince Benson Mankotam has succeeded in becoming a lawyer as he dreamt of at age 6

Along the journey, Prince exhibited relentless prowess by bagging 9 ones in BECE & being best student in different fields in SHS

Prince has told his friends he will also achieve the big dream of becoming the President of Ghana before he turns 30 years old

Prince Benson Mankotam, a gentleman who hails from Antwikrom, a small village in the Bono Region has successfully been called to the bar, which was a childhood ambition.

In a one-on-one engagement with Edward Asare, Prince revealed that at age six, he promised his dad that he will grow up to be a lawyer.

There were no visible prospects for him to fulfil his dream at the time but interestingly, events started unfolding one after the other in line with his aspiration.

Prince emerged as the best class six pupil in the then Sunyani District in 2004 and got a sponsorship from a benevolent Ghanaian living in the Netherlands.

This benefactor transferred him to Sunyani, to a school called St. Mary's JHS where he emerged as one of the 4 top BECE candidates from the School in 2007 with nine out of 10 ones.

He had told his mum in 1998 when he found St. Augustine's College in Graphic Sports that he shall be there and indeed, in October 2007, he was admitted to St. Augustine's College.

In Augusco, within the 4 years, Prince won Best in Literature-in-English, Second Best in Government and 3rd best in French, and the Best Prefect in 2010.

Even though KNUST refused to admit him into the faculty of law, he resolved to get a first degree and then do the law later.

He completed University of Ghana with a First Class honours in Political Science with Philosophy & Classics and just after National Service, he got admission to University of Ghana Faculty of Law in 2016.

He then graduated in 2018 with a Second Class Upper and entered Ghana School of Law the same year.

On December 17, 2020, the village boy fulfilled the dream he had at age six and has been called to the Bar as a Barrister of Law and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana.

It is indicated that Prince has told his friends he will be the President of Ghana before age 50.

All fingers are crossed.

