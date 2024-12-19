Turkey's Pegasus Airlines says to buy 200 Boeing 737 aircraft
Turkey's Pegasus Airlines said Thursday it would buy 200 Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft in its largest-ever order worth some $36 billion as it seeks to expand its service.
"Pegasus has signed an agreement with The Boeing Company for 200 Boeing 737-10 aircraft," the low-cost airline said in a statement that valued the "historic" contract at "approximately $36 billion".
"The first 100 aircraft, for which we have placed firm orders, will begin joining our fleet starting in 2028," said Pegasus CEO Guliz Ozturk in the statement, which described it as "the largest order in Pegasus' history".
It said the deal also included options to purchase another 100 planes from the US aircraft maker.
"We will evaluate converting the remaining 100 aircraft options into firm orders in the coming years, based on market conditions and the needs of our fleet," Ozturk said.
Established in 1990, Pegasus Airlines operates 109 international routes to 53 countries as well as flying to 35 destinations within Turkey, its website says.
It operates out of its primary hub at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport on the Asian side of the city.
Source: AFP
