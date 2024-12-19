Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei allegedly married the love of her life in a private ceremony on December 18, 2024

Felicia Osei looked effortlessly chic in a corseted kente gown with unique details for the lovely ceremony

Some social media users have congratulated the celebrity couple after their wedding photos surfaced online

Ghanaian media personality Felicia Osei has allegedly walked down the aisle in a luxurious ceremony.

The TikToker looked breathtaking in a custom-made kente gown designed with colourful beads and rhinestones for her traditional wedding.

Felicia Osei wore a lustrous frontal lace hairstyle and flawless makeup that blended with her beautiful melanin skin tone for the private event.

Felicia Osei rocks a beautiful wedding ring as she allegedly ties the knot. Photo credit: @osei_felicia.

The Onua FM presenter Felicia Osei accessorised her look with an exquisite gold earring as she flaunted her stylish wedding ring.

The handsome groom wore a classy three-piece agbada designed with embroidery for the traditional wedding.

The celebrity groom, Reginald, impressed his followers with his unique hairstyle while rocking black sunglasses.

Felicia Osei flaunts her expensive gold ring

Some Ghanaians have commented on Felicia Osei's video as she allegedly ties the knot in a lavish ceremony. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

her_magazine_ stated:

"Wo boa oooo😂."

amoabaabaamoahamoah stated:

"O my goodness.🔥❤️❤️❤️."

mmekye431 stated:

"Congratulations 👏❤️".

her_magazine_ stated:

"Don't know why I still don't believe our shcl prefect oooo".

Felicia Osei slays in a green dress

Felicia Osei looked lovely in a green long-sleeve dress that highlighted her curves as she showed off her dance moves.

The brand influencer wore a center-parted curly hairstyle that cascaded around her shoulders as she posed in different angles.

Felicia Osei looked classy in sunglasses and completed her look with red stilettos.

Felicia Osei rocks red stylish belted dress

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about how Felicia Osei made a bold statement during the premiere of Onua Showtime with McBrown.

Felicia Osei wore a red wrap dress that flaunted her cleavage as she graced the star-studded event at the Onua TV studios.

Some social media users have commented on Felicia Osei on coloured hairstyle and flawless makeup.

