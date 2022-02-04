A Ghanaian researcher with the Building and Road Research Institute in Ghana has earned his PhD

William Agyemang proudly walked across the Coleman Coliseum's stage sporting his graduation robe to receive his PhD

He graduated from the prestigious University of Alabama in the United States of America on December 10

Although the journey was not easy, William Agyemang has successfully earned his doctoral degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama in the United States of America.

Two years ago, Agyemang left his wife, his four children, and his job as a researcher at the Building and Road Research Institute in Ghana to pursue his dream.

On December 10, he proudly walked across the Coleman Coliseum's stage with his PhD in hand, accomplishing his mission.

Achieving a long-time dream

''It had been my dream to continue with my education to get my PhD. It has not been easy to be away from my family,'' said Agyemang, according to the Alabama News Center.

Relevant research work

Dr Agyemang's research work at the University of Alabama was funded by the Alabama Transportation Institute.

''My research and work will be made available to the national community, which I think will go a long way,'' Dr Agyemang said after attaining the academic milestone.

