Ghanaian musician J.Derobie gave a beautiful reply to a social media user who wondered what had happened to his music career

J.Derobie responded by saying that he recently released an EP titled Firm After All and encouraged the fan to check it out and that he would love it

His beautiful reply earned him a lot of respect from many fans, while others lashed out at the fan for his demeaning post

Musician J.Derobie responded to a social media user who questioned his whereabouts in the Ghanaian music industry.

J.Derobie replies to a fan questioning his music career. Image Credit: @j.derobie

Source: Instagram

J.Derobie responds to a fan

J.Derobie's dramatic reply came after an X user known as Sani shared his photo and captioned it asking social media users about his alleged disappearance from the music industry

"What happened to this guy?" Sani wrote on X.

J.Derobie quoted Sani's post on X (formerly Twitter) and shared with him what he had been working on lately regarding music projects.

In his reply, the Ghanaian musician noted that he recently released an EP titled Firm After All that was available on all streaming platforms.

He then encouraged the fan to check out the EP and that he would love the songs on it.

"He released an EP recently, check it out you’ll love it."

J.Derobie's reply to a fan

J.Derobie's new album

Reactions to J.Derobie's reply

Many people in the comment section applauded J.Derobie for responding to the X user.

Others expressed their displeasure with the social media user for insinuating with his X post that the Ghanaian musician's music career had dwindled.

The reactions of Ghanaians are below

@Ruf_ayi said:

"Management. But he will bounce back."

@SharpiroG said:

"J. Derobie? Oh man Dey Nungua Dey shoot shoot video for here oo Charley."

@tugfancy said:

Nothing happened he's working hard still go listen to sounds like badman,ginger me, y'all just be sleeping on artist and later be asking where they are 🤧😂

@Ceed_Tha_Youth said:

Most useless tweet! Nonsense tweet! How many times have you been posting his work? He released an album not long ago but how many of y'all streamed it? Mo da app wei so na gyimi nkoaaa na mogyimii🙁

@limerickgh said:

"Nothing really happened to this guy. The project was right but ........ Hmmmmmm let all be careful on how we handle contracts and others. My youth be guided and be smart."

@chvmpionvirus said:

"Solid guy, nothing happened to him. He just has to invest more in his craft."

