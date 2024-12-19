Lil Win, in an interview, recalled the disrespect he faced as an up-and-coming actor in the Kumawood scene and how he was belittled by some of his colleagues

The actor recollected occasions where colleagues would pass snide comments about him while on set and narrated how one producer even said he was not good enough

Lil Win said he believed these challenges played a big role in making him the person he is today, noting that God has blessed him immensely

Popular Kumawood actor Lil Win has opened up about the challenges he faced early in his career, including being disrespected by some industry colleagues.

In an interview, he recalled how some actors and producers belittled him when he was starting out.

Lil Win mentioned that he was often the target of snide comments from colleagues on set. Some would criticise his acting skills, while one producer even told him he was not good enough. Despite the negativity, Lil Win said he did not let these comments stop him from reaching his goals.

The actor said these early challenges helped shape who he is today. According to him, the obstacles he faced and his faith in God played a significant role in his success.

Lil Win's story sparks emotions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

gavnor_xx said:

"You have really worked your way out . You deserve your credit and respect."

Captain Budo ( Army) said:

"upon all dis struggles n discrimination dey are still hating on his success but u can't touch the annoited 😂."

LEGENDARY said:

"his guy is the reason the movie industry came down no seriousness gyimii saa just because he wanted to make people laugh."

Lil Win rushed to the hospital

In more Lil Win news, the actor in a video that has surfaced on social media was rushed to the hospital for reasons unknown.

In the video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the actor had an IV drip on him, and his facial expression indicated that he was not doing too well.

Ghanaians have expressed concern and wished the actor a speedy recovery.

