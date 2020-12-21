Tik Tok and Instagram influencer Hajia Bintu has been causing stirs on social media with her hourglass figure

Recently, photos of Bintu during her teenage days in SHS popped up online stirring a lot of talk about her shape

Amid the talk, more throwback photos of the Tik Tok star have been released online confirming that she was well endowed back then

Instagram model and Tik Tok star Hajia Bintu was recently in the trends on social media after some throwback photos of her popped up.

The photos showed Hajia Bintu during her days as an innocent-looking young lady in senior high school.

In one of the photos which are part of a slideshow, Hajia Bintu was seen wearing a school dress on what looks like the school's compound.

Photo: @bintu_hajia, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The slideshow also other old photos showing Hajia Bintu wearing a black dress, jeans among others before transitioning into some of her current photos.

While the old photos had Hajia Bintu with smaller curves because she was younger then, they showed her to have an appreciable shape.

Even though the photos show the Tik Tok star with the potential of becoming curvy, they stirred a lot of talk about the realness of her current shape.

Following the earlier set of throwback photos, a new set of old photos of Hajia Bintu have surfaced online.

The photos show Hajia Bintu in her teenage days and showing off an impressive stature.

One of the photos has Bintu wearing blouse over a black skirt.

Another photo shows a younger-looking Bintu seated and posing for the camera.

Bintu's fans react

After the photos emerged on social media, many followers of Hajia Bintu have come to the conclusion that her shape is natural.

blaq_queen_b said Bintu was shapely at a younger age:

"It's real because judging from the old photo, she was curvaceous as well just that she was quite young. And she's a bit think now. As compared to the former."

missverna6 observed that she was curvy but has been enhanced now:

She's already curvaceous when she was young, but when you get money you shapen it nicely...Not like other celebrities,u dey see before..Asem ooo.. .She's still nice no long talk.

marieannea89 made an interesting comparison:

Real one yes, as you grow you acquire more body ontop of what you got already. Can’t you see is real? When she walk and shake it. Compare it people like Sandra Salma and Moesha.

Source: YEN.com.gh