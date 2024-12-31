Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye is trending after buying a first class ticket for her beautiful maid

The young woman and the three celebrity kids have a special bond as they are always seen together

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's family vacation videos and photos on Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian actress and movie producer Tracey Boakye has received lots of praise on Instagram after posting a video of her maid living a luxurious lifestyle.

The young woman looked relaxed and comfortable as a first-class passenger as they travelled to jet off the country to enjoy their Christmas and New Year abroad.

Tracey Boakye's maid flies first-class to the US. Photo credit: @traceyboakye.

Source: Instagram

She looked stylish in a simple top and jeans styled with a designer jacket while she put Tracey Boakye's third child to sleep.

The chief executive officer of Shakira Movie Production Tracey Boakye, shared the video with this caption:

"Blessed and favored 🙏🏿👌."

Tracey Boakye's househelp flies first-class

Some social media users have commented on a video of Tracey Boakye's househelp flying first-class Instagram

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

mrssandra_owusu stated:

"Tracey, thank you for showing your Nanny so much love and kindness. God will continue to bless you! Stay blessed always 💜💜."

Nanaamadougan stated:

"Wow, how many madams can do this? God bless you, dear."

o_ahenkan stated:

"Please, Do We Have Any Celebrity Who Treats her Nanny Well or Treats her Kids the same as The Nanny? Eiii Mrs Tracy, if God did not bless you for anything, koraaa he will bless you for this reason and your entire generation 👏🔥."

evalynn71trends stated:

"Wow!❤️ This lady will forever be grateful to you. God bless your good heart. ❤️👏."

basiwaa_gh_ stated:

"The Blessings of God will overtake your life because of how you care for this young woman ❤️."

isaaceshun509 stated:

"God will never forget about you and ur family for such good treatment and love u always show others. May God continue to bless you and protect you and ur family."

Watch the video below:

Tracey Boakye and her family rock pajamas

Ghanaian style influencer Tracey Boakye and her family looked spectacular in matching red pajamas for their Christmas photoshoot.

The female in the Badu-Ntiamoah household wore expensive wigs and flawless makeup for the beautiful dance video.

Watch the video below:

Tracey Boakye slays in a red dress

Earlier ,YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Tracey Boakye's impeccable sense of style during her luxurious vacations abroad.

The famous mother-of-three has shared more stunning images during her recent trip to the United States of America.

Some social media users have commented on Tracey Boakye's distinctive street style in the viral images.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh