Ghana lost some prominent personalities in the entertainment industry, including musicians and actors.

Among those lost were gospel singer KODA, actress Little Mercy Smith, and skit maker C Confion

YEN.com.gh brings a list of these stars whose demise shook the nation and saddened their fans

Ghana's entertainment industry mourned the loss of several influential figures throughout 2024, marking significant departures that impacted the nation.

The deceased personalities, spanning various entertainment sectors, left behind legacies that helped shape Ghana's creative industry.

KODA, Little Mercy, and C Confion are among the Ghanaian stars who died in 2024. Photo source: @koda, @littlemercysmith, @official_c_confion

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of the prominent Ghanaian entertainers who left the world in the year.

1. Vincent McCauley

Actor Vincent McCauley, popularly known for his role as Max in Things We Do For Love and YOLO, was the first prominent entertainer to kick the bucket in 2024.

Actor Vincent McCualey passed away in January after battling a brain tumour. Photo source: Vincent McCauley

The 48-year-old passed away on January 15 after reportedly encountering some complications following a brain tumour surgery in South Africa.

He was laid to rest in February. His burial brought together other Things We Do For Love, including Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, and Adjetey Anang, in a grand reunion.

2. KODA

Musician Kofi Owusu Dua Anto, famously known as KODA, passed away on April 21, 2024, leaving many social media users dumbfounded.

Gospel singer KODA passed away in April after a protracted illness. Photo source: KODA

The gospel singer and instrumentalist lost his life following complications that arose from a wrong medical prescription. A Glucose-6-phosphate dehydrogenase deficiency (G6PD) patient, his system suffered many health issues before he finally gave up the ghost.

KODA was buried on September 20, with Sonnie Badu, Nacee, and other music stars in attendance. He was 45 years old.

See the video below for KODA's burial service:

3. Yogot

Actor Yogot of Junka Town fame, known in private life as Osman Idris, kicked the bucket on June 11 after a short illness. Being a Muslim, Yogot was buried the next day by Islamic traditions.

Junka Town actor Yogot died on June 11 after a short illness. Photo source: @yogotofficial

His final funeral rites were held on June 24 with his colleagues Atemuda and Too Much in attendance.

See excerpts of Yogot's funeral in the video below:

4. Albert Jackson-Davis

Ace actor Albert Odartei Jackson-Davis passed on September 14. He was reported to have battled an unknown sickness before his passing.

Actor Albert Jackson-Davis passed away in September. Photo source: @albertjacksondavis

The 63-year-old, also a stage director, is yet to be buried.

Watch his video below:

5. Naa Amanua Doodo

Veteran musician Mary Naa Amanua Dodoo, a former lead singer of Wulomei Band, passed away on December 16.

Wulomei's Naa Amanua Dodoo passes at 75. Photo source: GTA

It is not known what might have led to her demise. Born on February 16, 1950, she would have been 75 years old in two months.

Watch a video of a performance of Naa Amanua below:

6. Little Mercy Smith

Actress Little Mercy Smith, known as Benyiwa, the wife of Judge Koboo in the Efiewura TV series, passed away on December 18.

According to Kwame Dzokoto, her Efiewura husband, Little had been battling an ailment, which President-Elect John Mahama had been helping to foot the medical bills.

On December 28, the 43-year-old was honoured with a one-week observance with Kofi Adjorlolo, Martha Ankomah, and other colleagues in attendance.

Watch the video below:

7. C Confion

Actor C Confion, one of the members of Ras Nene's team, passed away on December 20 at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital, where he was on admission.

Following his passing, it emerged that Confion, born Bright Owusu, had a long history of sickness and even considered getting his left leg amputated in the past.

C Confion is expected to be buried on Saturday, January 11, 2025, with his final funeral rites at Sepe Buokrom in Kumasi.

He was 30 years old

Watch a video of the late actor's father's reaction below:

