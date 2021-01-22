- Yesu Mogya, an 89-year-old Ghanaian lady who looks 40 has stated serving Jesus as part of the reasons for her long life

- She conjectured that other deities apart from Christ eliminate their worshippers with little mercy whenever they are sinned against

- The aged lady also indicated that her grandparent lived up to 140 years for similar reasons

89-year-old young-looking Ghanaian trader, Yesu Mogya, suggested in an interview with YEN.com.gh that her old age is partly because she serves Jesus.

According to the aged lady, she used to practise other forms of worship before getting introduced to Jesus Christ later in her life.

Yesu Mogya explained that when she made the switch, it became clear to her that Jesus is able to tolerate a lot of sinful deeds and still forgive his worshippers.

Watch the full interview below:

She explained saying:

other deities, on the other hand, quickly eliminate their worshippers with strict rules whenever they get offended or sinned against.

The 89-year-old woman who looks as though she's in her forties also mentioned that her grandparent lived up to 140 years and gave her tips on longevity which she has applied until now.

According to Yesu Mogya, she also never holds anger in her heart, never harbours jealousy or envy in her heart, does not lie, steal or backbite; and all of this contributes to her longevity.

