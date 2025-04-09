Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe has sent a strong message to Arsenal ahead of their quarter-final reverse fixture

Mbappe's defiant message stems from a disappointing first-leg, which saw Madrid humbled at the Emirates

With Arsenal boasting a 3-0 lead going into next week's return leg, it looks nearly impossible that Madrid will stage another comeback

Kylian Mbappe has turned to words of encouragement after Real Madrid’s humbling defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final.

Expected to be a blockbuster encounter between two European heavyweights, the match unfolded as a one-sided masterclass from Mikel Arteta’s side instead.

Kylian Mbappe has sent a defiant message to Arsenal despite Real Madrid's first leg humiliation at the Emirates. Photos by Stuart MacFarlane and Catherine Ivill - AMA.

The Gunners not only controlled proceedings but dismantled a star-studded Madrid outfit with poise and precision.

Mbappe goes missing as Arsenal dismantle Madrid in London

Mbappe, who completed the full 90 minutes, struggled to impose himself against an Arsenal setup that pressed intelligently, tracked runs diligently, and denied space in key attacking zones.

Despite being one of the most feared attackers in world football, the Frenchman found himself isolated for large portions of the match, aside from a couple of half-chances in the opening period.

Arsenal, buoyed by their home support and tactical clarity, dominated all phases of play.

Declan Rice broke the deadlock with a sublime free-kick, before replicating the feat with even greater precision later in the match.

Mikel Merino then capped off the performance with a third goal, leaving the visitors stunned and the tie heavily tilted in the Premier League side’s favour.

While the reigning champions still have a second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu, the odds now look firmly stacked against them.

Their aura of invincibility in Europe, particularly at home, may still inspire belief—but recent form suggests otherwise.

Kylian Mbappe was kept at bay by Arsenal's resolute defence. Photo by Catherine Ivill - AMA.

According to Opta Jose, this is the first time since February-March 2009 that Los Blancos have gone two consecutive Champions League matches without finding the back of the net—an alarming stat for a team renowned for their knockout resilience.

Mbappe warns Arsenal ahead of return leg

Nonetheless, Mbappe isn’t backing down.

The 25-year-old took to Instagram shortly after the game with a powerful message for Madridistas and a subtle warning to their English opponents:

“You have to believe until the end,” he wrote in French, as translated by MadridXtra.

For Carlo Ancelotti’s side to pull off another iconic comeback—what many call a Remontada—they’ll need their marquee man firing on all cylinders and a Bernabéu atmosphere reminiscent of their greatest European nights.

Without that spark, their title defence could evaporate sooner than expected.

Fans call for Ancelotti's sack

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported growing pressure on Carlo Ancelotti following Real Madrid’s tactical collapse against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

The reigning Champions League holders were outclassed at the Emirates Stadium, suffering a humbling defeat that left fans and pundits questioning Ancelotti’s game plan.

The 15-time European champions appeared uninspired throughout the clash, as the Gunners dominated proceedings.

