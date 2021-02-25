Shatta Wale has reacted to claims by his long-time girlfriend, Michy, that she wasted her youthful years with him

He said he has taken Michy’s comment in good faith, and that God knows that he is a good man

Shatta Wale listed the things he gave to Michy as her baby daddy

Ghanaian Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, has spoken after his ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Michy, claimed that the years she spent with him were wasted.

Michy said she regrets being with Shatta Wale because she wasted her youthful years with him when she appeared as a panelist on McBrown’s United Showbiz programme.

In a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on his Snapchat, Shatta Wale said he has taken Michy’s comment in good faith.

He said he will never mention Michy’s name in a bad way despite all the challenges they have faced over the years.

Shatta Wale noted that such is life and that people would always change and not remain the same forever.

He was quick to add, however, that he still cares about Michy and does everything right for her and their son, Majesty.

Shatta Wale also boasted that he is a good man and that God knows that very well.

Despite their separation, Shatta Wale listed a house and car as some of the big things he has given to Michy, though she claims her years with him are a waste of her youth.

Social media activities

Meanwhile, their son, Majesty, was in the news recently for taking Michy out on Valentine’s Day but it ended in tears for them.

Majesty, according to the mother, left his susu (money-saving) box at home and so they were left stranded in town.

A photo published by YEN.com.gh showed the mood of mother and son as a sad one.

Majesty also trended massively in the news recently following a video of him speaking like an American-raised kid.

Ghanaians could not stop admiring him and praising Michy over the video.

