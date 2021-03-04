How to download K-pop albums: Top 6 free & paid options in 2022

The world is falling in love with Korean songs' unique choreography, exciting melody, and dynamic rhythms. If you believe people exaggerate K-pop idols' charm, download K-pop albums today and listen to them carefully. You will be surprised by how addictive they are. Unfortunately, you will not find some Korean music on Spotify because of the ongoing dispute between Spotify and a South Korean distributor offering popular K-pop artists and fans music streaming services. So, how can you download K-pop music?

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

A smartphone and wireless headphones. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Some sites allow you to copy Korean songs directly, while others require a third-party Korean downloader. Paid sites offer better experiences than free sites. However, many internet users admit that although they save money by using sites that allow them to download K-pop albums free, some expose their devices to malware, have insufficient resources, and excess ads are infuriating. Therefore, choose the site to use wisely.

Free and paid download K-pop albums sites

Download free K-pop albums of artists like Monsta X, IU, Sistar, and Epik High from other sites if you find them missing on Spotify's music listings.

Where can I download K-pop albums for free? While you wait for Spotify to solve its dispute with Kakao M (South Korea's major music distributor) that runs Melon (Korea's top music streaming platform), these Korean album websites are recommended for you:

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

1. YouTube

Browsing on YouTube. Photo: pexels.com, @cottonbro

Source: UGC

Subscription fee: Free

Free Website: www.youtube.com

YouTube allows Korean music fans to transfer their favourite songs free of charge from the internet to their devices. Searching for these songs on YouTube is easy and fast because this is the world's leading search engine. You can also use a third-party downloader for YouTube videos.

Key features

YouTube search

Recommended videos

News and information

Monetization for creators

YouTube live

Advantages

Users can search for and watch videos.

You can connect with a wide audience.

You can upload many videos.

You can like, comment or share a video.

It is free to subscribe to.

Users can subscribe/follow other YouTube channels.

You can create playlists to organize videos and group videos together.

Disadvantages

Age restrictions

Inappropriate content

Cyberbullying

2. iIKPOP

iIKPOP website. Photo: ilkpop.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Subscription fee: Free

Free Website: www.ilkpop.com

iIKPOP was launched in 2013, and its users confess that it has more than seven years of fun and quality service from this Korean album download site's administrators. This is another website where to download K-pop albums for free. The free music site has the best bitrates for the latest and old-school Korean songs.

Advantages

It has songs from your favourite K-pop groups.

You can find the latest songs here.

You can choose the best bitrate for your songs.

It is free and easy to download songs.

There are MVs and OSTs, and you can also request songs there.

More updates in terms of songs.

The file size is small hence enough for the lower level connoisseurs.

Disadvantages

MV is not updated.

3. Last.fm

K-pop albums fror a quality music experience. Photo: www.last.fm (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Subscription fee: $3.00 per month

$3.00 per month Website: www.last.fm

There is a lot of exquisite experience on Last.fm, even though it does not offer free music. Copy the URL of the Korean video of your choice and paste it onto a third-party music transfer site to copy the songs to your device or stream them online. The site consumes minimal data bundles.

Key features

Download scrobbler

Developer API

Merchandise

Advantages

Easy to use and download music.

You can live stream.

You can download various genres of music.

You can learn more about various artists on their blogs.

Disadvantages

It requires a monthly or yearly subscription; hence is a little bit expensive.

4. Matikiri

Get free music from Matikiri. Photo: m.matikiri.net (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Subscription fee: Free

Free Website: m.matikiri.net

You will definitely love copying songs from Matikiri to your phone or computer. Type the song title or the artist's name in the search bar and copy any song from the results that will pop up on your device. Then, enjoy the lax browsing experience that the site's classy black-and-white interface has to offer.

Key features

Soundtracks

KDrama and movies

Advantages

Free to use

Various soundtrack

Various movies and dramas to watch

5. WALLKPOP

The WALLKPOP free website for your K-Pop music. Photo: wallkpop.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Subscription fee: Free

Free Website: wallkpop.com

WALLKPOP music website has fewer ads compared to other sites that you know. Its interface is simple for easy navigation. Search the name of a Korean artist or song on the download page, and they will appear in chronological order. Tap on the song or artist you want and click the "Download" icon. Wait for a few seconds for the music transfer process to end.

Key features

Has songs from your favourite groups.

You can find the latest songs.

You can choose the best bitrate for your songs.

Advantages

Has a music collection with the most recent songs by your favourite artists and groups.

The site is open for improvement because you may report concerns on their site.

Disadvantages

The site has adverts that pop up on your screen.

6. Snaptube

Get music and videos for free from Snaptube. Photo: @snaptubeapp (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Subscription fee: Free

Free Website: www.snaptubeapp.com

If you are looking for how to download K-pop albums then Snaptube can do you good. Snaptube is an Android video downloader app developed by Mobiuspace. The application is used by over 100 million users. You can find all our favourite Korean songs in MP3s and videos here.

Key features

Instagram, Tiktok, and Facebook video downloaders

Download music

Android toolkit

Advantages

It is completely free and really convenient for everyone.

Audio files are available for download.

There are many UHD resolutions available, including 1080p, 2K, 4K, and 8K.

Snaptube allows users to instantly visit many websites from a single location.

Interaction with social media platforms and video streaming services.

Android phones are compatible with this software.

Where can I download free K-pop albums?

Below are the top sites where to go to download K-pop albums.

YouTube iIKPOP Last.fm Matikiri WALLKPOP Snaptube

Why is K-pop so popular?

Because of its unique, flashy, and eye-popping personality, K-pop has become quite famous. The stars give fashion a whole new meaning. Their real-life costumes and styles frequently outshine those of western celebs in terms of passion and creativity.

Another area where K-pop performers totally dominate is choreography. Not only do the groups sing and dance, but they also do routines that would normally necessitate the use of professional dancers.

Who started K-pop?

When Seo Taiji and the Boys debuted their breakout single, I Know, in the 1990s, it topped the Korean music charts for 17 weeks. This made Korean music dominate in the music industry and amassed enormous fandoms of teenagers and young adults.

What does K-pop stand for?

It stands for Korean popular music.

Download K-pop albums online legally by paying to promote and inspire hardworking artists. Paid sites have the biggest and newest releases, but it also makes more sense if you listen to the music elsewhere before buying.

READ ALSO: Top 10 MP3goo alternatives for free MP3 downloads in 2021

Yen.com.gh shared a detailed list of the top 10 MP3goo alternatives for free MP3 downloads in 2021. Copying songs to your device and streaming songs online are cheaper alternatives to buying the traditional music CDS and tapes.

Get your favourite songs onto your device anytime from the comfort of your home. Remember to analyze the sites' music ratings to pick the best songs for your birthday music list or any other event.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh