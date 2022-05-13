40 amazingly beautiful haircuts for fat face and double chin to try in 2023

There are many plus-size men and women in the contemporary world. These people need to look good, as does everyone else. If you are looking for a haircut for a fat face and double chin, fret not. We have compiled all the must-try looks in 2023.

Haircut for a fat face and double chin. Photo: @strawset_254, @theannaneza, @ritchiez_hair_n_beauty (modified by author)

Having a chubby face will make you think about the hairstyle you wish to try. As a woman, you want to look pretty all the time. You should wear clothes and hairstyles that complement your physical features. A cute haircut for a fat face and double chin is something you should consider this year.

Haircut for a fat face and double chin: must-try looks

Are you looking for low-maintenance short hairstyles for fat faces and double chins? Below is a compilation of modern, trendy, and cool styles you should consider trying in 2023.

Bold mohawk

Plus-size hairstyles. Photo: @augustsnow_hair, @gogirlgo25 (modified by author)

If you are looking for cool and artistic plus-size hairstyles, consider a mohawk. Mohawks are timeless. The shaved sides can be styled too. Dyeing the middle part of the hair in your favourite colour will help you to own the look more.

Classic-uniform length

The classic uniform-length cut is a good short hair style for a chubby face. The classic cut is the ordinary cut you get at your barber's office. It is particularly nice for women who want simple and easy-to-maintain styles.

Round-face styles

Haircut for a fat face and double chin. Photo: @shortblackhairs (modified by author)

The classic uniform-length in your natural hair can feel a bit boring. The most flattering haircut for a double chin is a dyed uniform-length cut. Brown and blonde dyes are quite popular for this look.

Stylishly natural

If the plain or dyed classic uniform-length cut does not catch your fancy, you can have a little box-inspired cut. The sides can be made very short and the top slightly longer. Before you do this, consider what flatters your best facial features most.

Short and fabulous

Short hair for a chubby face. Photo: @shortblackhairs, @ritchiez_hair_n_beauty (modified by author)

Short hairstyles are among the best plus-size hairstyles today. Many plus-size ladies have rounder faces that look amazing in short hair.

Cute and curly

Did you know that "fat faces” can belong to people of all sizes? Some people have a round face at their healthiest weight. Others tend to gain weight in the face disproportionately or before weight gain shows up elsewhere. If you have a wide face, check out the cute curls falling slightly over the forehead.

Medium-length cut

Is short hair better for chubby faces? Photo: @ritchiez_hair_n_beauty (modified by author)

When people think about short hair for a chubby face, they imagine really short hair. However, people with shoulder-length hair or longer can trim their hair to cheek or medium-length.

All-black bob

Not only is an all-black bob the hottest hair to have in 2023 but it is a style with staying power. It is edgy, classy, and suitable for formal and informal environments.

Classic short style

Short hair for a chubby face. Photo: @short.hair.for.black.women, @ritchiez_hair_n_beauty (modified by author)

The difference between this look at the one above is the latter is a bob with straight hair. Before you start visualising rollers, expensive hair spray, and a high-maintenance trimming schedule when the word bob is mentioned, consider a straight bob that is less tedious to maintain.

Layered bob

Beware, the layered bob needs attention and effort to maintain. If you like being cool and looking hot (and who does not?), your hair should be part of the plan.

Mohawk-braids combo

Haircut for fat face and double chin. Photo: @braided_by_sandra, @beautifulbraidsofcolour (modified by author)

A braided mohawk is one of the cute hairstyles for chubby faces. Raven Simone rocked it when she was chubby. This look is pretty easy to maintain and is fabulous.

Black diva

A diva is a woman with self-confidence and self-respect. The blonde dye on short hair will definitely give your confidence a boost.

Maroon goodness

Plus-size hairstyles. Photo: @royal_african_barbershop, @shorthair_divas (modified by author)

Maroon is a deep red colour that appears brown in some designs. It is commonly associated with force, depth, and passion. If these are your personal attributes, rock this look in 2023.

Cute straw set

Are you a woman with a fuller figure? Short hairstyles for fat faces and double chins are appropriate for you. You can do a straw set, especially of you are attending an event. Beware, straw sets do not last longer than a couple of days.

Bold-coloured straw set

Short hair for a chubby face. Photo: @strawset_254 (modified by author)

If you are a bold person, you can have your hair dyed in your favourite colour before a straw set. Kindly note that some colours may not be appropriate in some workplaces.

All-black pixie

When you opt to get a short haircut, you are opting for one of the most low-maintenance hairstyles there are. A pixie cut for a double chin is not only easy to maintain but also chic and classic.

Curly afro

Is short hair better for chubby faces? Photo: @strawset_254 (modified by author)

Did you know that the longer your hair is, the more weight there is that is preventing your hair from having a natural bounce? Once you have short hair, you instantly have more volume.

Blonde highlight pixie

You can liven up your black hair with blonde streaks without the commitment of fully transforming your hair colour. There is a wide array of blonde hues to choose from, e.g. platinum, dirty, ash, bleached, and sun-kissed.

Short sisterlocks

Haircut for a fat face and double chin. Photo: @_sisterlockske_by_shyro (modified by author)

Did you know Dr. JoAnn Cornwell created the Sisterlocks hairstyle for people who want a natural, fuss-free option for their hair? Sisterlocks are normally allowed to grow long. However, you can keep them short by requesting your stylist to trim them.

Brown highlights

Brown hair dye gives a sense of stability and poise. For decades, women striving for the highest levels of achievement have opted for brown hair as a means of conveying dignity and seriousness.

Over the forehead 'fro

Plus-size hairstyles. Photo: @theannaneza, @danny_dagoia (modified by author)

Caring for natural curls requires the right product for your type of curl, your hair’s condition, and your scalp's health. If you intend on keeping an afro, consult with your stylist for the right products.

Diva cut

Long hair gets tangled all day long. The longer your hair is, the longer it takes to brush and style. Short hair, on the other hand, is easy to run a brush through in the morning.

Rainbow afro

What is the best haircut for a fat face and double chin? Photo: @intentionallymindfull, @samihairmagic (modified by author)

A rainbow afro is often associated with clowns in western nations. However, a bold Ghanaian woman can rock a rainbow afro as they please.

Smooth cut

Barbers in Ghana have become pretty creative. They can make fun designs with short hair, as seen in the picture above.

Side-swept look

Short hair for a chubby face. Photo: @ritchiez_hair_n_beauty (modified by author)

This style features an undercut on the side and a sleek fringe, which you must comb to the side. The look allows you to have a clean but long hair undercut, which is ideal for you if you are fond of your long hair but prefer to get a cleaner cut.

Blue bob

The colour blue is associated with freedom, intuition, imagination, and inspiration. If you can resonate with this, try a blue-coloured bob in 2023.

Hot pixie

The pixie became a symbol of non-conformity and empowerment after Jean Seberg and Audrey Hepburn popularised it. This look is timeless.

What is the best haircut for a fat face and double chin?

The best style is one you feel comfortable in and accentuates your best facial features.

Is short hair better for chubby faces?

Short hair for round chubby faces works well when there is volume and body to visually elongate your face.

Which are the best medium-length hairstyles for a double chin and round face?

Some of the most flattering styles are layered bobs, pixie cuts, and natural afros.

A flattering haircut for a fat face and double chin is all you need in 2023. We hope the looks above inspire your next look.

