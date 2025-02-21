Nana Yaa Brefo, in a video, responded to the controversy stemming from the launch of a GoFundMe account to help Kofi Adoma

The media personality denied claims that Ibrahim Mahama failed to fulfill his surprise to cover the cost of surgery, stating that he donated $115K

Nana Yaa also explained why the GoFundMe has been started despite the huge contribution Ibrahim Mahama made

Ghanaian media personality Nana Yaa Brefo has spoken for the first time after a GoFundMe was launched to sponsor her close friend Kofi Adoma Nwanwani's surgeries despite businessman Ibrahim Mahama's financial contributions.

Speaking on her radio show on Onua FM, the popular media personality gave an update on Kofi Adoma's condition, stating that he and his wife had flown out of the country for another surgery abroad.

She noted that she had seen many Ghanaians enquire about the donation Ibrahim Mahama made to Kofi Adoma and his wife for his surgery in the aftermath of the unfortunate incident which caused him severe eye injury.

Nana Yaa Brefo explained that she informed Ibrahim Mahama after she was told the huge amount of money Kofi Adoma needed to pay for his surgeries.

She said the renowned businessman later called to enquire about the unfortunate incident and the cost of the surgery, so she gave him the full information about Kofi Adoma's predicament.

Nana Yaa Brefo noted that she did not know the exact amount needed so she informed Ibrahim Mahama, who immediately promised to sponsor the surgery and called for Kofi Adoma and his wife Miracle to book a flight and travel abroad to undergo the necessary treatment.

She stated that the Engineers and Planners CEO donated $150k for the surgery but the eye specialists in Dubai detected an issue with Kofi Adoma's other eye so they had to also do surgery on that one, which increased the amount of money needed.

The Onua FM presenter noted that Ibrahim Mahama's donation and other monies they had received for the surgery were not enough to cover the cost of surgery for Kofi Adoma's second eye so the GoFundMe was started to raise the additional monies needed for the remaining surgeries.

Nana Yaa Brefo's remarks came after Kofi Adoma's friend and content creator Magraheb started a GoFundMe to help pay the bills courted controversy on social media, with some Ghanaians accusing Ibrahim Mahama of not fulfilling his promise to sponsor the surgery.

Yaa Brefo's remarks about Ibrahim stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

helen_verc_fynn commented:

"May God come through for brother Kofi Adoma.

she_loves_john_dramanimahama said:

"God bless his excellency Ibrahim Mahama @ibrahim_mahama_71. Wishing Kofi Adoma a speedy recovery."

Presenter criticises Dormaahene over Kofi Adoma's incident

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Angel FM presenter Kojo Sebor criticised Dormaahene Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II over Kofi Adoma's shooting incident.

The media personality expressed disappointment over the lack of response and attention the Dormaahene had shown his colleague after he sustained severe eye injuries from the unfortunate incident.

Kojo Sebor also questioned why the individual who was behind Kofi Adoma's shooting incident had not faced legal action yet.

