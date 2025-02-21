Global site navigation

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's Lookalike Daughter Mesmerises Ghanaians With Her Classy Outfits
Style

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's Lookalike Daughter Mesmerises Ghanaians With Her Classy Outfits

by  Portia Arthur 2 min read
  • Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro's first daughter is a spitting image of herself as seen in a trending video
  • The beautiful and young daughter of the renowned ministers of God has a high fashion sense just like her mother
  • Some social media users have commented on marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro's daughter's photos on Instagram

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro and her pretty daughter have a striking resemblance to each other.

The melanin beauty has joined the list of celebrity kids with an unmatched fashion sense as she wore a stylish outfit for her photoshoot.

Marriage Counsellors In Ghana, Charlotte Oduro, Apostle Solomon Oduro, Celebrity Styles, Celebrity Kids, Style Influencers
Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's daughter slays in gorgeous outfits. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme.
Source: Instagram

The first daughter of Apostle Solomon Oduro and Charlotte Oduro who divorced in February 2025 was photographed in an all-white ensemble for her birthday shoot in 2023.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's first daughter wore a short-sleeved knitted white top and short pleated skirt that flaunted her smooth legs.

She styled her look with white sneakers while posing elegantly like a supermodel in trending photoshoots.

The fashionista turned heads with her beautiful braids hairstyle and flawless glowing skin as she smiled for the cameras.

Apostle Solomon Oduro's wealthy heir rocked a stylish watch to complete her look for the photo shoot.

Marriage Counsellors In Ghana, Charlotte Oduro, Apostle Solomon Oduro, Celebrity Styles, Celebrity Kids, Style Influencers, Celebrity Makeup
Counsellor Charlotte Oduro rocks makeup after divorce. Photo credit: @therealwomaninme.
Source: Instagram

Charlotte Oduro's daughter rocks a white outfit

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's beautiful teenage daughter has impressed fashion lovers with her minimalist look for her viral photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on Charlotte Oduro's pretty daughter's photos on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

poetic_prophetess_ stated:

"😍😍 Mama's photocopy."

Akonobabetty stated:

"Happy birthday to u dear ❤️❤️."

evemaameyaa1 stated:

"She looks just like mama❤️."

serwaah724 stated:

"Blessed birthday Akosua 🙌❤️❤️."

Catherineturkson stated:

"God richly bless your new age my dear ❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Charlotte Oduro's daughter rocks a black dress

Marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro's daughter who she affectionately called her "miracle baby" looked impeccable in a black dress for her photoshoot.

The young influencer styled her black cutout dress with a green three-quarter sleeve blazer to match her fascinator.

To match the dress, Counsellor Charlotte Oduro's daughter wore black platform shoes to bring out her inner Tyra Banks with her classy pose.

Check out the photos below:

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro rocks makeup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about marriage counsellor Charlotte Oduro who wore makeup after her husband divorced her on Facebook.

Counsellor Charlotte Oduro looked unrecognisable in the before and after makeup transformational video circulating on Instagram.

Many makeup artists have commented on counsellor Charlotte Oduro's epic makeup makeover video.

Source: YEN.com.gh

