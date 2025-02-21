A curious young man found out that his girlfriend had saved his number on her phone as a plumber instead of his name

The young man was disappointed since he had saved his woman's name as CL Momma with several heart emojis

Several social media users who saw the video condemned the lady and consoled the gentleman on his heartbreak

A young man in love found out his girlfriend had saved his number with a different name on her phone, leaving him disappointed.

The young man was curious about how his woman had saved his number and got his girlfriend's phone to check.

Lady disappoints her boyfriend after he finds out she has saved his number as a 'plumber' on her phone.

In a video on X, the young man took the lady's phone while she was asleep and checked it. The phone was placed on the bed slightly under the lady's pillow with the screen facing the mattress.

However, the young man took the phone and turned it so the screen could face up. He then showed his phone which was an Android gadget and his woman's phone which was an iPhone.

The lover boy dialled his girlfriend's number on his phone so it would ring and his name and number would show on her phone.

However, when the call rang on the lady's phone the name that popped up was:

"Otex the plumber boy."

Meanwhile, the boyfriend had saved the lady's number as 'Momma CL' with several heart emojis to possibly show his love for her on his phone.

In the comment section, another man shared a similar experience where his wife saved his name AA because they had a misunderstanding. He added that he could understand how the boyfriend would feel about what his woman had done since it is heartbreaking.

Watch the video below:

Boyfriend consoled over contact book listing

Several netizens condemned the lady for saving her boyfriend's name as a plumber. Others consoled the heartbroken man.

YEN.com.gh collated some comments to the video shared by @JasperZiggle on X. Read them below:

@King_Nero01 said:

“You no go accept your plumber position dey nack wetin no good comot for her body? 😒.”

@nsegofalang wrote:

“Because you lay the pipe.”

@boyswiss247 said:

“Smile I no dey surprise sha bcuz the day I realise my wife that has given birth for me with two kids save my number with AA because we had a misunderstanding was just a blasting day on my head as in I wan craze omo those gender no love us nah we love them abeg 😂😂😂.”

@Ronmey3 wrote:

“A girlfriend of mine saw her name stored on her boyfriend's phone as Lamine Yamal 😂😂😂.”

@EsikyireKofi said:

“Use 12 hours to fear women and use the rest of the 12 hours to fear those who no fear women.”

@Iam_Monney wrote:

“Abi he dey pipe am now.”

@ErnWai said:

“Plumber paaaa. Herhhh 😂.”

@general_ma8702 wrote:

“Chairman he plumber or not? I just won know first as una no won listen na so.”

@drop_details said:

“Babe dey use iPhone, u dey use Android. He no see anything yet.”

Woman saves boyfriend's number as Uber driver

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian man disclosed that even though he dated his girlfriend for years, she saved his number as 'Uber driver'.

The man shared this while recounting his painful heartbreak story on social media.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section.

