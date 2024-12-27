Kwesi Arthur, in a video, was spotted at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert, which took place on December 25, 2024

In the video, the rapper held the hand of his woman, who he often calls his wife, as they made their way to the show

The show of affection won the admiration of social media users, who were also impressed by the lady's fine looks

Popular Ghanaian rapper Kwesi Arthur was seen with his wife at Sarkodie's Rapperholic concert on December 25, 2024.

The couple’s appearance at the event has sparked reactions online.

In a video from the event, Kwesi Arthur held his wife’s hand as they entered the venue together. He wore a peach top, black cargo pants, and dark shades, while his wife looked elegant in a green dress that highlighted her figure.

Earlier this year, Kwesi Arthur disclosed he was married, surprising many fans. He had chosen to keep the relationship private and refused to share details about his wife’s identity. Recently, however, the couple has been spotted together at public events and on social media.

The video of Kwesi Arthur and his wife at the concert has gained attention online, with many praising the couple’s appearance and their show of affection. Fans have described his wife as gorgeous and applauded the rapper for making the decision to marry her.

Kwesi Arthur and wife stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some reactions from social media users.

FAzadekor said:

"Men will always choose the decent ones when it is time to settle. This no be nobody's sub."

ShecallsKwabby said:

"One thing I know about God be say he go make you dirty yourself with the good and BRING YOU THE BEST BETTER ONES AT THE END. 😇"

kwesiMain commented:

"Kwesi nya aboterɛ ɛɛ... Speed yi anoɔhye🤣 see how you dey pull the girl."

jacobb_Q said:

"Wow so lovely that’s how I want you and me to be."

Sarkodie's Rapperholic was a success

Sarkodie's Rapperholic attracted a host of fans and music lovers as Ghanaians gathered to celebrate one of the country's most decorated musicians.

Videos that have surfaced on social media showed fans in the auditorium in their numbers chanting songs word for word and putting a smile on his face.

YEN.com.gh reported that the Rapperholic concert has become a staple annual event in Ghana's music culture and has sold out regularly since its inception.

