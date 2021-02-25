Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, has shared a video with her third daughter

She carried the girl in her arms while they danced together

Fans have adored the mother and daughter moment

Beautiful Ghanaian actress, Nadia Buari, keeps stunning Ghanaians with beautiful videos of herself and her daughters.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Nadia is seen carrying her third daughter in her arms while they jammed to one of her favourite songs.

Nadia revealed that she was obsessed with the song titled Pray for You, by Mattstell.

A collage of Nadia and her children. Photo credit: @iamnadiabuari/Instagram

Source: Original

The little girl’s reaction is priceless as she enjoyed the warmth of her mother’s arms.

Reaction

Nadia’s fans have reacted to the video with beautiful comments.

Ohemaa, for instance, indicated in her comments that she admired mama and daughter:

ohemaa_bharbhiskid: “Mummy daughter love.”

Davibe derives joy from Nadai’s smile:

23davibe: “Seeing you smile gives me joy.”

Lord also admired the mother and daughter:

lordmills39: “Nyc.”

More and more people admired Nadia and her daughter:

bennydehyness: “Beautiful.”

clarks_radio_tv: “Pretty.”

missrenebel: “A mother’s love. Pray on her.”

donboy606: “You look so gorgeous.”

remmy.baby: “Cutest.”

ransford_kemson: “My Queen.”

symplyesperanza: “So beautiful.”

layinka_fitila: “Beautiful.”

Nadia Buari

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier published a video of Nadia Buari’s 4th daughter looking all grown and tall.

The actress surprised the world with the news about giving birth to four children in 5 years. The children are all girls and include a set of twin girls.

An earlier report about one of the twin's long and silky hair also got Ghanaians admiring the family.

She was also in the news recently when she finally shared a video showing the face of her third girl who is three years old.

The girl was teaching her mother how to pose as they had a photoshoot.

The actress some time ago caused traffic on the streets abroad when she together with her husband and four children went on a vacation.

