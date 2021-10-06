Young Ghanaian makeup artist, Stylish Nelissa, has starred in a new Nigerian movie, Wahala Compound

She is not a makeup artist in this production but rather an actress

Stylish Nelissa's acting in the video shows that she is not only a talented beautician but a good actress as well

Many people have congratulated her on attaining this feat

Talented 11-year-old Ghanaian makeup artist, Stylish Nelissa, has become an actress and found her way into the Nigerian movie industry.

Stylish Nelissa has starred in a movie titled Wahala Compound, put together by popular Nollywood producer, Uche Nancy.

A collage of Stylish Nelissa and some of the Nigerian stars in the new movie. Photo credit: @stylishnelissa/Instagram

Source: Instagram

In a video containing an excerpt of the movie, Stylish Nelissa's acting craft is plainly seen.

She is seen sweeping in a compound house when she had a confrontation with another lady in the house.

Stylish Nelissa had told the lady that she is not smart, resulting in the banter between the two, which later escalated to their family members joining in it.

Reactions

Many people are stunned that Nelissa has ventured into movies and has made her first appearance in the vast Nigerian movie industry.

Some have congratulated and wished her well.

See some of the comments sampled by YEN.com.gh:

ocansey_xx: “Congratulations little one.”

heritagechildrenfashionshow: “Wow awesome.”

anamlebna: “U did well by joining Nigeria movie industry u will go far.”

adwoa_beaut: “Go high dear.”

goodness_adaeze: “More grace.”

i.am.mancitykickoffemeka: “Nice one.”

Stylish Nelissa

Known by many as the youngest beautician in Ghana, Stylish Nelissa, has earned more admiration on social media with her exceptional talent at her age.

At age 10, Nelissa was already styling brides for weddings, braiding hairs of celebrities and her age mates.

Some of the videos published earlier by YEN.com.gh had Stylish Nelissa braiding her own hair.

According to her mother, the little girl started doing this at age four, and we published a photo of her in action at that young age.

Source: Yen.com.gh