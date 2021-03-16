A video showing a woman carrying a baby at her back but 'fighting' what is believed to be Satan with all her might and some powerful taekwondo skills has emerged online.

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

The incident happened in a church whilst the person leading the prayer produced hooting sounds as though he was complementing the 'spiritual war' with more force.

Other prayer warriors sighted in the room also displayed energetic moves but none was as vivid and vibrant as that of the woman in question.

See the video below:

See some of the interesting reactions below:

Pst Kaycee understood the woman's stance and advised the general public not to judge her too quickly

Kate Precious also indicated that what the woman is doing is how she understands the things of the spirit and added that she might be the one God will answer

Okuntus Fela also spoke from the viewpoint of the prayer warrior, suggesting that she is the only one who understands what she's going through that made her so aggressive

Jewell Geddins indicated that this is not the way to go as most of what is prayed for can be worked for with the same time and energy

Bigy Ataata said he did not understand why this should be happening in the 21st century

Dennis Senyo Etti suggested this is being done because of a lack of knowledge

Ghanaians react to viral video of energetic mother fighting the 'devil' with serious karate Credit: Celebritiesbuzz

Source: Facebook

In another interesting YEN.com.gh report, a gentleman who appears to be in his late teens has gotten himself in some trouble after he put on a ring that belongs to one of his friends.

In a video report by Adom TV sighted by YEN.com.gh, it is indicated that the gentleman was at a gaming centre around Iron City in Kasoa when one of his playmates removed the ring, put it on the table, and forgot about it.

The unsuspecting boy picked up the ritually-fortified ring, wore it on his finger, and went home to take his bath and sleep only to feel that the ring was tightening up around his finger.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news

Source: Yen Ghana